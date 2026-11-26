The Syracuse Orange were tied at halftime on Wednesday night with the Albany Great Danes. For the second consecutive game, they were in danger of being in a dogfight with a lesser program.

This time around, the second half didn’t look like the first half. Syracuse pulled away to win by 21 points. And Ryan Moesch was at the heart of the whole equation.

Moesch, the lefty freshman point guard from Chittenango, has been a revelation in the early going this season for Syracuse.

On Wednesday, he moved into the starting lineup due to the injury absence of Garwey Dual.

And by the end of the game, Moesch was on triple-double watch.

Moesch finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. He’s quickly becoming a fan favorite, and he’s certainly crucial to how good Syracuse can be this season.

Gerry McNamara on Ryan Moesch

After Wednesday’s game, McNamara was asked about Moesch’s stat line and gave a long answer about what he thinks of his young point guard.

“Those are pretty good numbers,” McNamara said with a smile. “There’s a play where he turned the ball over and he hunted it down. The kid goes after the basketball. He’s a fearless competitor. I still think he’s got so much room to grow. Even that 3 he took on the right wing in transition, it’s just like, go… I’m very, very hard on Ryan because I think he can be so good, and he is. You’ve got a freshman impacting the game the way he is… You go back every game, the guy is making people better. And he’s fearless in going after the basketball. To get nine rebounds, you don’t get nine by accident.”

McNamara is one of the greatest players in the history of Syracuse hoops. He was an incredible college guard, including as a freshman from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Moesch has a long way to go to be G-Mac — but yeah, he too is special.

Much-Needed Second Half

Syracuse had to be grateful for the second half push it found on Wednesday after it struggled even after the intermission on Saturday against Lafayette.

This is an Orange team that still has a lot to figure out, but SU needed to see good habits lead to good results for a half just to get some encouragement.

Moesch was at the heart of it, but it was an all-around team performance after halftime.

Yes, it’s just Albany, but one step at a time — and Syracuse took a step forward on Wednesday night.