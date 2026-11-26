The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers kicked off the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday night. Not long before halftime, the game turned ugly.

With 1:54 left in the first half, Rams safety Kamren Kinchens launched himself into Packers wide receiver Christian Watson along the sideline and led with his helmet (video here). Watson stayed down for several minutes and was ruled out at the start of the second half with a concussion.

Kinchens was ejected. But many fans don’t think that’s enough.

Fans Want Kamren Kinchens Suspended for Christian Watson Hit

What made it worse for a lot of viewers was what happened after the hit. While Watson was still down, Kinchens was seen celebrating the play.

Medical staff brought out a gurney. Packers teammates, including quarterback Jordan Love, knelt nearby while Watson was looked at. He eventually got up and walked to the locker room under his own power.

Fans flooded social media calling for the league to step in and severely punish Kinchens for the brutal hit.

“That should be a season ending tackle for the defender suspension for the remaining season,” one fan wrote.

“Bro was on the sidelines, dude should be suspended,” another fan added.

“No place for that in the game — send him packing for the season,” one user posted.

“F*** Kam Kinchens suspend that dirty f***,” another fan wrote.

“Kamren Kinchens should be suspended for the rest of the season, playoffs included and should be cut by the Rams tonight. Criminal behavior man, prayers to Christian,” one fan said.

“One of the dirtiest hits we’ve ever seen. Kamren needs to be suspended for the season,” another scoffed.

“Did you see Rams Safety Kamren Kinchens ejected for his hit on Christian Watson? He should get suspended and fined. Ridiculous hit,” remarked a third fan.

NFL Office Made the Call to Eject Kamren Kinchens

Kinchens was first flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. But after a video review, the NFL office in New York stepped in.

According to the Netflix broadcast, the league said Kinchens left his feet and made helmet-to-helmet contact. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent made the final call to disqualify him.

Netflix rules analyst Terry McAulay agreed that the ejection was warranted.

However, not everyone saw it that way. Some questioned on social media whether Kinchens actually made helmet-to-helmet contact.

The hit came on a fourth-and-1 play. Watson held onto the ball, but the catch didn’t count because Packers wideout Matthew Golden was flagged for offensive pass interference, which offset the Kinchens foul.

It was a big loss for Green Bay. Watson had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown before he was hurt.

Kinchens could also be hit with a fine, and fans will be watching to see whether the league goes further than that.