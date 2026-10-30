After Heartbreaking Internet Invitational Moment, Peter Finch Sends Team a Personal Message

Episode 2 of the Internet Invitation is in the books, and it includes one of the most incredible finishes in YouTube golf history. After a crushing defeat on a 20-foot clutch putt in the second of two playoff holes, Team Blue, led by Peter Finch, was eliminated.

It was one of the most dramatic endings to an already wild episode, and for Team Blue, it was the end of the road, with all 16 members of the team no longer able to win their share of $4 million.

Finch Sends Personal Message To His Team

After the loss, captain Finch posted a video thanking his team for everything they brought to the table. “Guys, that was… that was a brutal way to lose. But, also, at the same time, what an amazing thing to be a part of.” He added, “Just imagine, if we’d have done that, they would have been feeling on absolute cloud nine now. As it is, obviously everyone is going to be a little down in the dumps. As long as we can all leave the course saying we gave it everything that we had, that’s the main thing.”

“Couldn’t have asked anything more of you. Thank you for having me as your captain. Hey, there’s always next year.”

The message was a personal thank you to his team and a way to try and lift up their spirits given the gravity of the heartbreaking loss.

His Teammates Responded

Roger Steele, who played in the playoffs and was a big part of Team Blue, responded.

“Ep 2 was wild. Tried our hardest. Big John is legendary. But one thing that’s going to be overlooked about first two episodes is how the whole field thought we were by far the weakest team, but we had THEE most elite captain of them all. Our belief in our pairings and strategy was at an all time high. @PeterFinchGolf sent this to us all in a group chat in the midst of the chaos. We’d play for you 8 days a week bro. Heroic stuff. Thanks Pete.”

The Irony of the Moment

In episode one, Finch tells his team he wants the day to end in tears for someone. The reason is that Team White chose to play Team Blue, thinking they could beat them in the first round. Team Blue took that call-out personally and wanted to prove they weren’t a throwaway team.

It’s somewhat ironic that it was Team Blue who ended up suffering such a close defeat and is the team that needed the pick-me-up from the same captain who wanted to make their opponent cry with a loss.

This is not to call out Finch for his competitiveness. It’s simply an observation that he would start the day ready to break the hearts of his opponents and it was his team that felt the ultimate loss in the end.