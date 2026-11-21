Copa América 2028 United States Reports Point to Another American Tournament

Domínguez reportedly shared the decision with representatives of South America’s 10 national federations during a CONMEBOL Council meeting in Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 20. The meeting took place ahead of Saturday’s Copa Sudamericana final, but the biggest news may have concerned a tournament that is still nearly two years away.

If confirmed, the United States will host the Copa América for the third time since 2016. It staged the centenary edition that year before welcoming the competition again in 2024, when Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The United States is the only country outside South America to have hosted the competition. Its stadiums, infrastructure and commercial appeal make it an attractive option for CONMEBOL, particularly after the 2024 tournament attracted more than 1.5 million spectators. The next edition could also provide another opportunity to bring North American national teams into the competition, although the format and number of invited teams have not been announced.

Why Ecuador Could Miss Out on the 2028 Copa América

The reported decision is particularly interesting because Ecuador had been viewed as a natural candidate to host the 2028 tournament under CONMEBOL’s traditional rotation arrangements. The country last staged the competition in 1993, and there had been an expectation that it could receive another opportunity.

However, hosting a tournament of this size requires significant stadium, security and logistical preparation. The United States already has experience organizing the event, and its commercial market offers CONMEBOL an obvious financial attraction. The reported change would represent another departure from the idea that the competition should regularly rotate among South American countries.

There is a precedent for that approach. The 2016 Copa América Centenario was held in the United States as a special expanded tournament, while the 2024 edition also featured six invited CONCACAF nations alongside the 10 South American teams. Whether that same 16-team format returns in 2028 remains unknown.

2028 Olympics Could Complicate the Copa América Schedule

There is one major scheduling issue that organizers will have to consider. The 2028 Summer Olympics begin in Los Angeles on July 14, meaning the Copa América could overlap with another enormous sporting event if it follows its traditional June-July window.

That does not necessarily prevent the United States from hosting, but it could influence the tournament calendar, the selection of host cities and the availability of stadiums. Exact dates, venues and the competition format have not yet been announced.

The Copa América dates back to 1916, making it the oldest continental national-team competition in international soccer and older than the FIFA World Cup, which began in 1930. Argentina are the defending champions after beating Colombia in the 2024 final.

For American sports fans, another edition would mean the return of some of the biggest names in international soccer just two years after the United States co-hosted the 2026 World Cup. For South American supporters, however, the prospect of another tournament outside the continent raises a bigger question about the future of the competition’s traditional identity.

CONMEBOL’s formal announcement is still awaited. But if the reports prove accurate, the United States is about to become the Copa América’s most frequent host outside South America — and the tournament will once again be heading to a familiar destination.