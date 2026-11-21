Bayern Munich have been dealt a major blow, and England could be next to feel the consequences. Bayern Munich confirmed on Friday that star striker Harry Kane has a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle, with the club announcing that its star striker will miss the next few months. The diagnosis comes after Kane was forced off just 20 minutes into Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Cologne, leaving the Bundesliga leaders without their most important attacking player for a significant stretch of the season.

The 33-year-old England captain had only recently celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or and becoming his country’s most-capped men’s player. Now, instead of building on those achievements, he faces a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

Harry Kane Injury Bayern Munich Confirms Is a Syndesmosis Tear

Bayern confirmed the diagnosis after an examination by the club’s medical department. The statement described a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in Kane’s left ankle and said the forward would be sidelined for “the next few months.”

That wording does not establish an exact return date. However, reporting from Sky Germany puts the expected absence at approximately three months, which would take Kane into the latter part of the season. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has also indicated that the club is still assessing whether surgery will be necessary.

Kane was replaced by Tom Bischof in the 20th minute of Friday’s match at the Allianz Arena. Bayern eventually drew 1-1, with Mikey Moore scoring for Cologne and Nathaniel Brown equalizing before halftime. The result left Bayern on 22 points from 10 Bundesliga matches, just one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

How Much Will Bayern Munich Miss Harry Kane?

The timing could hardly be worse for Vincent Kompany’s team. Bayern have four Champions League league-phase matches remaining, beginning with the trip to Lille on November 25. They then host Slavia Prague on December 8 before visiting Manchester United on January 20 and welcoming Real Betis on January 27.

Bayern also have a DFB-Pokal round-of-16 meeting with Hertha Berlin scheduled for December 1. In the Bundesliga, the club faces a demanding run of fixtures through the winter, including matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. An absence lasting around three months could cost Bayern a substantial portion of their domestic campaign.

The injury also adds to Bayern’s existing problems. Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Luis Díaz and Ismael Saibari have all been among the players unavailable, while Michael Olise was also forced off against Cologne with a forefoot injury. Bayern said Olise would receive treatment in the coming days, but did not announce a comparable long-term diagnosis.

Kane’s absence is especially significant because of the role he plays in Bayern’s attack. He is not simply the team’s central goalscorer; his ability to link play, create chances and bring teammates into the game makes him difficult to replace. Bayern will need other attacking players to shoulder more responsibility while their leading striker recovers.

England Face Harry Kane Injury Concern Ahead of Norway Tie

England have an equally serious reason to follow Kane’s rehabilitation. The striker became the country’s most-capped men’s international with his 126th appearance against Croatia on November 12, overtaking Peter Shilton’s long-standing record. He also scored in that match, taking his England goals tally to 92.

Now Thomas Tuchel could face the prospect of preparing for a major knockout tie without his captain. England were drawn against Norway in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Friday, with the first leg scheduled for March 27 and the return at Wembley on March 30.

A three-month absence would put Kane’s availability for those matches in doubt, particularly if his recovery takes longer than expected or surgery is required. There is no confirmed return date, however, and it is too early to say whether he will miss the tie.

For Bayern, the immediate challenge is finding a way to maintain their title push and Champions League ambitions without their leading striker. For England, the hope will be that their record-breaking captain can return in time for March. Both teams now face an anxious wait.