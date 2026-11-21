The Kansas City Chiefs entered their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as double-digit favorites. And that was before the Cardinals announced that 40-year-old quarterback Josh Johnson would start against Kansas City while rookie Carson Beck deals with back spasms.

While the Cardinals-Chiefs game may be a blowout on Sunday, the city looks forward to a huge game on Saturday, when the Kansas City Current take on the Washington Spirit in the 2026 NWSL Finals in Washington, D.C.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is a founding co-owner of the club alongside owners Chris and Angie Long. Mahomes joined as a co-owner in 2022.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP can’t make it to the championship game at Audi Field amid the Chiefs’ schedule, and it’s unclear if Brittany, who recently announced she’s pregnant with baby no. 4, will make the trip.

However, with the franchise on the cusp of winning their first-ever title, Brittany may push to make it to D.C. for the 8 p.m. ET game and get back to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ 1 p.m. ET game the next day. If anyone could, it’s Brittany, who made it to the Chiefs’ playoff game in January 2025 just six days after giving birth to Golden.

One day before the big game, the soon-to-be mom of four shared a passionate message to the team.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Opens Up About Her Love of Soccer, Faith in KC Current

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on November 20, “I’m excited,” Brittany gushed. “This is huge for this organization and for Kansas City in general. I’m just so proud to be a part of it and excited for these girls.

“Kansas City is our home. You know, Patrick and I have been here for a while, and we really care about this city and we really care about this community, and I love soccer.” The Mahomes made Kansas City home after the Texas Tech alum was drafted 10th overall by the Chiefs in 2017.

Brittany, who was inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame, said, “I’ve played the sport since I was four years old and I love it. Getting to take my kids to these games and experience soccer makes my heart happy.”

“I believe in them with my whole heart,” she adds of the team. “I think the city believes in them. We’re all rallying behind you. To see where this organization is today and to see these women playing in the final — it’s huge.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Message to the KC Current Is Similar to Magic Johnson’s Message to the Spirit

NBA legend Magic Johnson joined the Spirit as an investor alongside primary owner Michele Kang in 2024. Johnson hopes to win his 19th championship ring with a win on Saturday.

“This is just a great time to be a woman in sports,” Johnson told CBS Mornings. “Just be the team that got you to the championship.”

Mahomes shared a similar sentiment when talking about the Current earlier this week. “I hope they can just go out there and be themselves. If they can go do that, they can bring a championship back to Kansas City.”

The Current last appeared in the NWSL Finals in 2022, when they lost 2-0 to the Portland Thorns at Audi Field. Last season seemed like Current’s year to finally win, breaking a slew of regular-season records and taking the NWSL Shield, but they lost in the first round of the playoffs.