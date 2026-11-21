The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to run the football this season; neither Ashton Jeanty nor Mike Washington Jr. has been able to run away with the RB1 role. Now, they aren’t the only ones to blame, as the Raiders’ offensive line has received criticism this season.

Nonetheless, former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito believes that whether Jeanty was on the Silver and Black or another team, the player would be struggling this season.

“It would be the exact same with Jeanty if you put him on the Niners, if you put him on the Bills with those big, great offensive lines,” Incognito said in a Nov. 20 video from “Initial Contact.” “It’s a vision, and it’s a feel thing coming out of the I and coming out of the offset and the gun.

“You have to not only trust your guys up front, [but] you got to set them up for success. Jeanty is literally cutting back into nothing. He has opportunities to make a little move and get positive yardage.”

Jeanty has played 434 total snaps so far this season for the Silver and Black, leading to a 66.3 overall PFF grade. The second-year running back has carried the ball 123 times for 380 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Moreover, he has averaged 3.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forced 11 missed tackles. Meanwhile, he’s done more of his damage as a pass-catcher. Jeanty has caught 46 passes on 57 targets for 417 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Richie Incognito Gets Blunt on Ashton Jeanty’s Running Style

Incognito also questioned Jeanty’s running style and believes what worked in college hasn’t been able to translate to the NFL.

“His running style in college, I always questioned if it would translate to the NFL because when you turn around and hand him the ball in the Mountain West, and he can go bounce off Fresno State defenders and go bounce off guys, that is a completely different running style than what you need in the NFL,” Incognito added.

“Raiders fans, I implore you to go watch the All-22 tape, watch the backside of it, and you will see 100 percent on the offensive line, they suck. But when there are opportunities and there are yards there, Jeanty is either running into offensive linemen or he’s running into blocked defenders.”

Broncos’ Sean Payton on Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Ahead of the game against Denver on Nov. 22, Broncos head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza.

“I know he was sacked six times, had some ups and downs,” Payton told reporters on Nov. 18. “Listen, it’s a tough start. When you play the Super Bowl champion, I remember his college tape well. All of us that would go through the draft process, obviously, he’s a winner.

“The things I see really are just from afar, but you see the quick release and all the things you’re looking for in that position. I’ve heard nothing but great things from people that have been around him.”