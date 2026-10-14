Internet Invitational Season 2 Release Dates and Names Of Stacked Field Confirmed

The Internet Invitational is back, and the official field and video release dates for the 2026 installment are now public knowledge. The 64-player field has been speculated about for weeks, but the tournament’s official account finally released a confirmed group, along with the five dates for all five episodes.

What Is The Internet Invitational?

The biggest YouTube creator golf tournament is back. The Internet Invitational, which turned heads throughout the online golf community in 2025, is returning for a second season with a significantly expanded field and prize pool, along with some notable new additions, including former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel and UFC fighter Justin Gaethje.

The concept originated with Barstool’s “Fore Play” podcast crew — Riggs, Frankie Borrelli, and Trent Ryan — who partnered with Bob Does Sports to bring the idea to life.

Season 1 saw 48 contestants compete in a matchplay format at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri, with half the field eliminated after the first two rounds. Alliances, strategy, and on-course controversy, including cheating allegations, helped fuel the show’s viral success.

Brad Dalke, Francis Ellis, and Cody “Beef” Franke split the $1 million prize as Season 1 champions. Franke’s win was bittersweet, as he passed away shortly before the event aired, prompting tributes throughout the broadcast.

Who Is In Season 2?

Season 2 raises the stakes considerably. Barstool’s Dave Portnoy confirmed the total purse has grown to at least $4 million, four times the original prize pool. The field has also expanded from 48 to 64 players, featuring a mix of returning fan favorites and first-time participants.

Popular creators like the Bryan Brothers, Grant Horvat, and Brad Dalke return after helping drive massive viewership last season. New additions to the 2026 roster include Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney, former NBA player Jason Williams, NELK co-founder Kyle Forgeard, among dozens of other creators, athletes, and personalities.

The one name missing from the group that fans seem to have wanted is Chance Taylor. He was not part of the series, despite his rise in YouTube popularity this year.

According to event organizers, filming for Season 2 is already complete, having taken place August 10–17, 2026. The season is set to premiere October 26, releasing twice weekly across three YouTube channels — Fore Play Golf, Bob Does Sports, and Internet Invitational — building toward a finale on November 12.

Some Details Are Yet to Be Revealed

Season 2 appears positioned to top last year’s breakout run. Whether these 64 names are the only names to appear in the series remains to be seen. There was some chatter that LeBron James might make an appearance.

Given the show’s track record of generating millions of views per episode, the expanded format and star power suggest this could become one of the most-watched golf events of the year, traditional tour broadcasts included.

Expect more hype, more drama, and more money to be dished out as Portnoy and the rest of the Internet Invitational crew raise the stakes.