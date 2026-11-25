The Detroit Lions are entering a new chapter in the Ford family’s decades-long ownership of the franchise following the death of Martha Firestone Ford, who passed away at the age of 101 on Tuesday.

While Sheila Ford Hamp has served as the Lions’ principal owner since 2020, her mother’s passing could reopen discussions about the franchise’s ownership structure and the possibility of bringing outside investors into the organization.

The subject is something former Lions president and CEO Rod Wood addressed earlier this year. Although the Ford family has historically maintained control of the franchise, Wood acknowledged that certain ownership discussions could be revisited following Martha Ford’s passing.

With NFL franchise valuations continuing to climb and private equity investment becoming increasingly common across the league, the Ford family could eventually have some significant business decisions to make.

Former Lions President Addressed Potential Ownership Changes

Speaking with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press at the NFL’s annual league meeting in March, Wood revealed that the Lions regularly received inquiries from prospective investors interested in purchasing a stake in the franchise.

While Wood indicated that the Ford family had no immediate interest in selling, he also acknowledged that Martha Ford continued to hold a significant financial interest in the organization despite stepping away from her principal ownership duties in 2020.

“At her passing, some of this I’m sure will get revisited, but right now there’s no urgency,” Wood said.

Wood also indicated that interest extended beyond private equity firms, with individual investors occasionally expressing a desire to purchase a portion of the franchise.

His comments are particularly noteworthy given his longstanding relationship with the Ford family. Before joining the Lions in 2015, Wood spent a decade overseeing Ford Estates, the family’s private office.

Hamp Remains in Control of the Lions

Unlike when William Clay Ford Sr. died in 2014, the Lions already have an established principal owner in place following Martha Ford’s passing.

The organization announced in June 2020 that Hamp would succeed her mother as part of a previously established leadership transition. Hamp had spent several years participating in organizational and league matters in preparation for the position.

The Lions’ ownership structure also includes Hamp’s three siblings, Martha Ford Morse, William Clay Ford Jr. and Elizabeth Ford Kontulis, all of whom serve as owners and vice chairs of the franchise.

The four siblings have maintained their involvement in the organization, with the franchise reaffirming their leadership positions in its November 24 announcement.

What remains unclear is how Martha Ford’s remaining financial interest in the Lions will be distributed. The organization has not publicly disclosed the details of her estate or announced another ownership succession plan.

Lions’ Franchise Value Could Make Outside Investment Attractive

The financial landscape surrounding NFL ownership has changed dramatically since the Ford family purchased the Lions in 1963.

According to Forbes, the Lions were valued at approximately $8.04 billion in September 2026, a 49% increase from the previous year.

The franchise was valued at approximately $2.1 billion in 2020, when Hamp took over as principal owner. The organization’s estimated value has nearly quadrupled in the six years since that transition.

The NFL also opened the door to private equity investment in August 2024, allowing approved investment firms to purchase minority stakes in franchises.

Under the league’s ownership rules, teams can sell up to 10% of their ownership to private equity firms. Those investments do not carry voting rights, allowing existing ownership groups to retain control over their organizations.

At Detroit’s estimated valuation, even a relatively small ownership stake could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, although the actual price would depend on the terms of any potential transaction.

The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are among the franchises that have already welcomed private equity investment.

Ford Family Has Given No Indication of Plans to Sell Lions

Despite the potential financial incentives associated with selling a minority stake, there is currently no publicly announced agreement to bring outside investors into the Lions’ ownership group.

Wood also cautioned that selling a portion of the franchise would not necessarily translate into additional money for the team’s player spending budget. The organization has historically managed its football expenses separately from the Ford family’s personal wealth.

The family’s commitment to the franchise has now spanned more than six decades, surviving multiple leadership transitions and extended periods of struggles on the field.

Under Hamp’s leadership, the Lions have experienced a competitive resurgence behind head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, giving the family an opportunity to accomplish its longstanding goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Detroit.

For now, there is little indication that the Ford family’s control of the Lions is in jeopardy. Whether the family eventually chooses to maintain its existing ownership arrangement or welcome minority investors remains an open question.