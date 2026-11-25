The NFL trade deadline came and went on Nov. 10, with Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby remaining on the team despite the speculation. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean the speculation won’t continue as the offseason inches closer.

Moreover, Crosby has shown that any injury concerns might have been exaggerated, given the mental aspect of the player. This season, Crosby has played 658 total snaps for the Silver and Black, leading to an 86.1 overall PFF defensive grade.

Crosby has generated 50 total pressures, six sacks, 28 hurries, 16 QB hits, 19 stops, and recorded 19 solo tackles.

The Raiders will face the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 29, and Rafael Zamorano of Cleveland Browns on SI believes that Las Vegas’ opponent in Week 12 would be an ideal landing spot for the veteran edge rusher this offseason, given the draft capital they own.

“Over the past 15 months, NFL teams have traded away generational talents in their prime, such as Micah Parsons, Jeffery Simmons, and, of course, Garrett,” Zamorano wrote in a Nov. 24 article.

“The Browns own two first-rounders and three fourth-rounders in 2027, two second-rounders in 2028, and two third-rounders in 2029, so there are ample resources to work with if another marquee name should come up available during the next offseason.

“A couple of big names to watch in case a trade market materializes are the Niners’ Nick Bosa and the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby.”

Veteran Edge Maxx Crosby Would Fit Browns’ Defense

Moreover, Zamorano believes the Browns should follow the Chicago Bears‘ example by pursuing a game-changing veteran pass rusher to pair with Jared Verse.

“It doesn’t seem like Crosby has lost a step, so that figure might still be the going rate for his services, along with about $85 million for the three remaining years on his deal, which only includes about $29 million guaranteed for 2027,” Zamorano added in his article.

“That sounds enticing. But if Crosby were put on the trading block again, expect him to have multiple suitors. A talent like Crosby, coupled with [Jared] Verse’s expected breakthrough, should instantly change the dynamics up front for the Browns, for the better.”

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby on His Name Being in Trade Speculation

Recently, on Nov. 8, Crosby elaborated that he understands that trade speculation is a part of the NFL. Still, he reiterated his desire to remain a Raider and be part of the group that helps turn around the team’s situation.

“There’s always narratives, and there’s always people who supposedly have all this insider information,” Crosby said. “I speak very clearly because everyone’s got an opinion, but nobody really knows. Everyone who comes out with these random stories out of nowhere is just trying to get attention and generate clickbait. That’s just part of the game.

“It comes with being a player of my stature. That’s the nature of the business, and you just have to say that you don’t pay attention to it. I really don’t. I hear through the grapevine what’s going on, so I try to stay present, focus on what I need to do, be a great leader, be a great player and win games in silver and black. That’s what I plan on doing for a long time.”