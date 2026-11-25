With rumors and speculation swirling in the aftermath of the Steelers benching Aaron Rodgers, the latest report attempts to clear up the timeline of what led up the decision.

Pittsburgh is Unsure How Aaron Rodgers Will Handle the News

An hour after Pittsburgh announced that Mason Rudolph will start on Friday night against the Denver Broncos, Jordan Schultz offered a follow up to his earlier reports about the situation.

And according to Schultz, the Steelers did inform Rodgers of his benching before revealing the news. Schultz also added that Pittsburgh isn’t sure how Rodgers will handle the turn of events and if this will lead to his retirement, even before the conclusion of the season.

To be clear: The #Steelers did tell Aaron Rodgers of the news he’s being benched. The organization is unsure what’s coming next and what he does. https://t.co/Ofuc24Fr95 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026

Rodgers will be inactive for Friday’s home game, leaving rookie Drew Allar and the inexperienced Will Howard as their only places to turn if Rudolph struggles while facing the intimidating Broncos’ defense.

Rodgers Has Struggled in Recent Games

After a solid start to the season, Rodgers’ recent struggles led to head coach Mike McCarthy looking to Rudolph to spark the offense. In Pittsburgh’s last two games, both losses that followed a four-game win streak, Rodgers failed to elevate an already imperfect offense.

He threw just 143 yards and completed only 51.7% of his throws in the 38-18 loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago and then tossed 227, although on 44 pass attempts, falling 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Regardless of Benching, Rodgers Will Go Down as an All-Time Great

Career wise if this the end for Rodgers, although a report suggests the door is possibly open for him to return to the field, he would finish with 68,515 yards, 543 touchdown passes and 129 interceptions. Rodgers’ resume includes 10 Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro honors, four league MVP awards, a ring from winning Super Bowl XLV and the Super Bowl XLV MVP.

As for his replacement, Rudolph has only one completion for two yards so far this season. But he has proven to be serviceable in the past. Rudolph has thrown for 4,927 yards with 30 touchdowns and 22 picks in 38 game appearances and 19 starts across seven years. He’s 9-9-1 as a start quarterback and 8-5-1 with the Steelers.