The Cleveland Browns had two young quarterbacks with starting experience, but the trade deadline passed without a single team calling about Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns received no interest in their second-year passers at the deadline.

“The Browns received no trade calls on backup quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel at or before the Nov. 10 trade deadline,” Cabot said. “The Browns never intended to trade Sanders or Gabriel at the deadline, and teams were likely aware of that. ”

Cabot added that Minnesota never offered a third-round pick for Sanders, despite a rumor that Browns general manager Andrew Berry had turned one down.

However, Cleveland did make calls at the deadline, per Cabot. The Browns were looking for an edge rusher and a tight end who could block. Neither search produced a deal.

Minnesota’s actual trade will put a different quarterback across from Cleveland on Sunday night. The Vikings sent their 2027 third-rounder to Las Vegas for Kirk Cousins. That cleared the way for Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, to make his third NFL start in Cleveland.

Browns Have ‘Zero’ Interest in Daniel Jones

As for other quarterbacks, Cabot also reported that the Browns have “zero” interest in signing Daniel Jones. The former Indianapolis Colts starter cleared waivers Monday, leaving him free to negotiate a new contract with any team.

Indianapolis signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million deal in March. Eleven starts later, the Colts had seen enough. He threw seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions during a 3-8 start. The Colts waived him and named Anthony Richardson their starter after a 26-3 loss to Houston.

That switch could matter to Cleveland in January. The Colts visit in Week 17 for the Browns’ final home game of the regular season. That game could be critical for Cleveland in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Where Sanders and Gabriel Fit in the Browns’ Draft Decision

The Browns will eventually have to make a decision on their group of young quarterbacks, which includes Sanders, Gabriel, and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green. Deshaun Watson is also playing on the final year of his contract.

The best look Cleveland got at Sanders this season came two days before the deadline. With Watson recovering from a concussion, Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans. His 39-yard strike to Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime gave Cleveland a chance to win on a two-point conversion. His pass to Denzel Boston fell incomplete in the 23-22 loss.

The Browns are armed with two first-round pick if they want to go after a quarterback in next year’s draft. That includes the one Cleveland acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Myles Garrett trade. If a quarterback the Browns like is within reach, they could draft him and bring Watson back on a short deal as a bridge to start while he develops.

However, much is still to be decided as the rest of the season unfolds for the surprising Browns.