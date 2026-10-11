Jalen Brunson Comments on Josh Hart Contract Situation

The New York Knicks are gearing up to defend their 2025-2026 NBA Championship by running it back with their core players from last season, but one contract situation may be a talking point as the 2026-2027 NBA regular season tips off.

Contract situations can be a bit tricky, especially as negotiations drag on into the season, and some of those situations can create issues and a level of discontent from a player who wants to get a deal done.

That applies to Knicks guard Josh Hart, who is seeking a new deal with the Knicks, but teammate Jalen Brunson says that Hart will handle it like a pro.

“He’s gonna be a professional,” Jalen Brunson said, according to the New York Post . “Not just him — everybody. Everyone’s gonna be professional and continue to do their jobs. No matter what the situation is, things are gonna happen.”

“There’s always gonna be a roller coaster every season” he continued. “Ups and downs emotionally. No matter what, when we’re out there on the court, we’re gonna have each other’s backs.”

Brunson is confident that the coverage of the contract situation won’t be a distraction.

“There’s only potential distractions when you read and believe what people are saying,” Brunson said.

“No matter what’s being said, no matter what’s being talked about consistently or not, you believe what you wanna believe, you hear what you wanna hear. It’s on us as teammates and individuals and professionals to understand what the nature of it is. People are gonna talk about it. So we gotta control what we can control and do our jobs.”