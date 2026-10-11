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Jalen Brunson Comments on Josh Hart Contract Situation

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Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #11 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks talk during the third quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are gearing up to defend their 2025-2026 NBA Championship by running it back with their core players from last season, but one contract situation may be a talking point as the 2026-2027 NBA regular season tips off.

Contract situations can be a bit tricky, especially as negotiations drag on into the season, and some of those situations can create issues and a level of discontent from a player who wants to get a deal done.

That applies to Knicks guard Josh Hart, who is seeking a new deal with the Knicks, but teammate Jalen Brunson says that Hart will handle it like a pro.

“He’s gonna be a professional,” Jalen Brunson said, according to the New York Post . “Not just him — everybody. Everyone’s gonna be professional and continue to do their jobs. No matter what the situation is, things are gonna happen.”

“There’s always gonna be a roller coaster every season” he continued. “Ups and downs emotionally. No matter what, when we’re out there on the court, we’re gonna have each other’s backs.”

Brunson is confident that the coverage of the contract situation won’t be a distraction.

“There’s only potential distractions when you read and believe what people are saying,” Brunson said.

“No matter what’s being said, no matter what’s being talked about consistently or not, you believe what you wanna believe, you hear what you wanna hear. It’s on us as teammates and individuals and professionals to understand what the nature of it is. People are gonna talk about it. So we gotta control what we can control and do our jobs.”

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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Jalen Brunson Comments on Josh Hart Contract Situation

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