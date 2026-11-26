Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza will make just his third NFL start Sunday night. Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse has seen enough in the first two to know how dangerous the rookie can be when a defense gives him room.

Mendoza was sacked six times in the Raiders’ last game out against the Seattle Seahawks. But his first drive of that afternoon showcased what he can do. Mendoza completed all three passes he threw during the series. Then he ran the final 10 yards untouched for a score.

Denver saw what the Heisman Trophy winner from Indiana could do from the pocket last week. Mendoza threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

“He did what he did in college and now he’s impacting the league at a very good level,” Verse said this week. “If you let him sit back there and dot you up, you’re in for a very long game. He can also use his feet very well. You give him open gaps to the left side, to the right side, he’ll take those gaps, run for a first down, run for as much as he has to.

“So we just have to do what we have to do. Us four up front have to do our four of 11. Just rush, keep your gaps, keep you contain. If you get too high, rush back down. If you get too low, get back outside.”

Jared Verse Could Get His First Browns Sack Against the No. 1 Pick

Mendoza has absorbed 11 sacks in two starts. That’s as many as veteran Kirk Cousins took in nine starts for Las Vegas before the Raiders turned the offense over to the rookie.

Cleveland has 27 sacks through 10 games. Verse is still looking for his first since the Browns sent Myles Garrett to Los Angeles in June for the defensive end and three draft picks. Verse made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with the Rams and finished last year with 7.5 sacks.

He’s also been candid about how the sack drought has weighed on him.

“I think the Browns fans are upset about it. I’m upset about it. I just haven’t done enough,” Verse said ahead of Cleveland’s Week 10 win over Houston.

Browns Get Their First Sunday Night Home Game Since 2019

Browns coach Todd Monken got his wish when the NFL flexed the Raiders game out of its original slot for their Week 12 matchup. NBC will carry the Raiders game at 8:20 p.m. ET — Cleveland’s first Sunday night home game since 2019.

“I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night — you want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year,” Monken said. “As nice as it is to have a one o’clock schedule every week, I mean, I said that, early in the [year]. I mean, you’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point because you’re at one o’clock every week. So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where you’re on national TV. So, if people are going to watch football, and more importantly than that, an opportunity to get to seven [wins].”

The Browns are 4-0 at home, and all four wins have come down to a fourth-quarter drive. They scored the winning touchdown against Houston with 53 seconds left.

Cleveland came out of its bye at 6-4, good for the AFC’s No. 6 seed and one game behind Cincinnati in the AFC North.