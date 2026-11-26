The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars saw the Tennessee Titans, they put up 40 points on the road. Two weeks later, the AFC South rivals will meet again at EverBank Stadium. But a Thursday injury update raised a new question for Jacksonville about one of the players who made that first meeting so one-sided.

The Jaguars are 7-3 after a 23-18 loss to the New York Giants snapped their three-game winning streak. They still lead the AFC South and can complete a season sweep of Tennessee on Sunday. The status of their leading receiver now bears watching before the rematch.

Jaguars Add Parker Washington to Injury Report With Shoulder Injury

Parker Washington was absent from Jacksonville’s initial injury report Wednesday. Mark Long of the Associated Press reported Thursday that the Jaguars had since added the wide receiver with a shoulder injury. Long pointed to when Washington appeared on the report.

“Jaguars WR Parker Washington added to the injury report with a shoulder injury, which usually means he was hurt in practice,” Long posted on X.

Long’s update left Washington’s availability for Sunday open. Friday’s report should give Jacksonville a clearer picture of where he stands. The Jaguars were already monitoring fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Washington leads Jacksonville in catches (44), receiving yards (748) and touchdown receptions (six). Washington has already set a career high with six touchdown catches and needs 100 more receiving yards to set another. He has reached that mark in each of his past two games.

His most recent performance came against the Giants, when he caught eight passes for 103 yards. Jacksonville scored just 18 points in the loss, but Washington still found room to make plays. The week before, he was a big reason the Jaguars had a much easier time scoring.

Washington Torched the Titans in Their First Meeting

Washington caught seven passes for a season-high 152 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville’s 40-23 win over Tennessee. He averaged 21.7 yards per catch and had a 50-yard reception. It was his second straight game with a catch of at least 50 yards.

That’s the part of Washington’s production that could be hardest to replace if he misses time. Meyers ranks second on the team with 493 receiving yards. Tight end Brenton Strange has 35 catches, nine fewer than Washington, and gives Trevor Lawrence another option if either of the Jaguars’ receivers is limited.

But Washington has shown how much he can give Lawrence in two very different games. Against Tennessee, he made the kind of plays that helped Jacksonville pull away. Against New York, he still put together one of his best games of the year while the offense struggled to score.

The Jaguars have six games left and a division lead to protect. Sunday offers a chance to get back in the win column against a defense Washington has already had success against. First, Jacksonville will see how his shoulder responds before deciding what his role could look like in the rematch.