Kiyan Anthony has taken clear steps forward in his second season of college basketball.

And given that he chose to play at his father Carmelo’s former stomping grounds of Syracuse University, he was always going to have outsized expectations to live up to.

On some nights, finding that consistency still appears to be difficult for Kiyan.

Wednesday was one of those nights. The Orange were hosting the Albany Great Danes at the JMA Wireless Dome on the night before Thanksgiving. ‘Melo was sitting in his usual seat at the scorer’s table watching closely.

And after Kiyan was key in Syracuse’s win over Lafayette on Saturday, he struggled a lot more on Wednesday.

Kiyan Anthony Struggles

Kiyan appeared in the game against Albany for 22 minutes on Wednesday night.

He finished with just six points on 2-for-8 shooting from the floor. Kiyan missed all three 3-pointers he attempted, and he was 2-for-3 from the foul line.

Kiyan did grab five rebounds, but he also had three turnovers and no assists.

It was a big step backward from what he’d been doing recently, and while it very well might just be a blip, it’s also not great for such a blip to happen against Albany.

After Syracuse counted on Kiyan to play most of the second half in the rally past Lafayette, he was on the bench for long stretches in the second half on Wednesday. It just wasn’t Kiyan’s night.

Expectations Always Present

The back of his jersey says ANTHONY 7.

His dad wore 15 at Syracuse, but he eventually rocked that single-digit in the NBA, and the name and the hair are plenty recognizable.

Once ‘Melo strolls in to sit next to the court — and he’s hard to miss at 6-foot-8 — it’s clear that it’ll never be easy on Kiyan.

He’s part of a generation of sons of NBA stars — like Bronny and Bryce James, for example. It’s not easy for any of them.

Their dads are such legends that no matter what the sons do, it’s hard to match their fathers.

Kiyan is pushing to do that, even taking on the added pressure of going to Syracuse, where the practice facility is named after his pops.

More often than not this season, Kiyan has shown he can handle it. Wednesday was not an ideal showing from him, though.