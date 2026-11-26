The latest rumors have linked Tom Brady to new girlfriend Candice Swanepoel. Like Brady’s former wife, Gisele Bundchen, Swanepoel is also a model.

According to People’s Nicholas Rice and Travis Cronin, Brady and Swanepoel have been “dating for a while now.”

“They’ve been dating for a while now,” a source told People for an Oct. 25 feature titled, “Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel Have Been Dating ‘for a While’ and Are ‘Spending a Lot of Time Together,’ Source Says.”

“They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient. They’re spending a lot of time together.”

Bundchen’s true feelings about Brady’s new relationship have also been revealed.

Here’s what you need to know about Brady and Swanepoel.

Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele’s True Feelings Emerge on Rumored Girlfriend Candice Swanepoel

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Brady and Bundchen’s divorce became official in 2022. Swanepoel is a current Victoria Secret model, a role Bundchen previously held as well.

Brady’s ex-wife does not have any issue with the former NFL quarterback dating Swanepoel despite the two ladies knowing each other, per TMZ.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Gisele’s inner circle doesn’t see Candice’s romance with Tom as a betrayal, despite social media users accusing the supermodel of breaking girl code by getting involved with Gisele’s ex,” TMZ detailed in an Oct. 26 story.

“We’re told Gisele and Candice have always been friendly and supportive of one another, and naturally crossed paths over the years through their modeling careers, but their relationship never developed into a close friendship.”

Tom Brady Has Been Dating New Girlfriend Candice Swanepoel ‘For a While Now’

Prior to news breaking on Brady and Swanepoel being an item, the Fox Sports announcer was previously linked to Irina Shayk and Alix Earle among others. Since his split with Bundchen, Brady has repeatedly emphasized that he does not have time for a new relationship.

In addition to his duties as a Fox analyst, Brady is part of the ownership group for the Las Vegas Raiders and, until recently, the English soccer club Birmingham City. Brady has also been linked to having potential interest in joining Chelsea as a minority owner.

“You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids,” Brady told People’s Natasha Dye during a Jan. 14 interview.

“I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things. And then obviously, my little babies at home. No, they’re not babies anymore,” Brady continued.

“My oldest is 18. But seeing him thrive and grow, and there’s nothing greater for a parent when you’re seeing your kids do well.”