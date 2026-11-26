The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprise move, healthy-scratching veteran tight end Grant Calcaterra for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

“Grant Calcaterra is the odd man out among the five tight ends on the active roster today,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner wrote on her official X account on Thursday. “He’s inactive for the first time since he was activated from IR a month ago.”

“Eagles inactives. .. Arnold Ebiketie, Cole Payton (3rd QB), Jonathan Jones, A.J. Epenesa, Ajani Cornelius, Grant Calcaterra,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on X.

“Eagles-Cowboys Thanksgiving inactives: Grant Calcaterra is a healthy scratch,” Bleeding Green’s Brandon Lee Gowton wrote on X.

The Eagles are 3-7 after snapping a 7-game losing streak in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys are 5-6.

In 4 games, Calcaterra is yet to catch a pass.

Grant Calcaterra on Shaky Ground Before Season

In the spring, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Calcaterra on his list of the best NFL players who could struggle to make their team’s 53-man roster this offseason after the Eagles went all-in on rebooting the position by drafting Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers in the 2nd round (No. 54 overall).

Calcaterra signed a 1-year, $2 million contract extension on March 10.