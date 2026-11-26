The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprise move, healthy-scratching veteran tight end Grant Calcaterra for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.
“Grant Calcaterra is the odd man out among the five tight ends on the active roster today,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner wrote on her official X account on Thursday. “He’s inactive for the first time since he was activated from IR a month ago.”
“Eagles inactives. .. Arnold Ebiketie, Cole Payton (3rd QB), Jonathan Jones, A.J. Epenesa, Ajani Cornelius, Grant Calcaterra,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on X.
“Eagles-Cowboys Thanksgiving inactives: Grant Calcaterra is a healthy scratch,” Bleeding Green’s Brandon Lee Gowton wrote on X.
The Eagles are 3-7 after snapping a 7-game losing streak in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys are 5-6.
In 4 games, Calcaterra is yet to catch a pass.
Grant Calcaterra on Shaky Ground Before Season
In the spring, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Calcaterra on his list of the best NFL players who could struggle to make their team’s 53-man roster this offseason after the Eagles went all-in on rebooting the position by drafting Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers in the 2nd round (No. 54 overall).
Calcaterra signed a 1-year, $2 million contract extension on March 10.
“The Philadelphia Eagles signed Grant Calcaterra to a one-year extension,” Moton wrote. “Yet he doesn’t have a secure roster spot after the club selected Eli Stowers in the second round of the draft. Dallas Goedert tops the Eagles’ tight end depth chart. Assuming Stowers emerges as the primary backup, Calcaterra would be the third-stringer. In that position, at 27 years old, the latter is in jeopardy of losing his roster spot on a new deal.”
Calcaterra Took Backseat to Goedert’s Record Year
Calcaterra, 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, was a 5th-round pick (No. 198 overall) by the Eagles out of SMU in the 2022 NFL Draft.
In 2024, he proved to be a serviceable fill-in for starter Dallas Goedert, grabbing 24 receptions for 298 yards and 1 touchdown as Goedert missed a career-high 7 games due to injuries. Calcaterra’s role was greatly reduced in 2025 after his breakout year, as a fully healthy Goedert snapped a 60-year franchise record for tight ends with 11 touchdown receptions.
The Eagles followed that by taking a tight end in the 2nd round of the 2026 NFL Draft — Vanderbilt star Eli Stowers.
Eagles Make Surprise Roster Move With Veteran TE for Cowboys Game