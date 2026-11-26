Some fans tuning into the Philadelphia Eagles’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys may be surprised to learn that Jalen Hurts is not playing. Hurts will not play again this season as the quarterback continues to recover from a complicated blood clot issue.

In a statement released by the Eagles and Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn, the quarterback’s official diagnosis is deep vein thrombosis and a bilateral pulmonary emboli.

“Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis,” the Oct. 19 statement detailed. “After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli.

“He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. ‘blood thinners’). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football,” the statement continued.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

Here’s what you need to know about Hurts’ injury and projected return timeline.

Jalen Hurts’ Injury News: Eagles QB Is Not Expected to Play Again This Season Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Hurts is not expected to play again this season, but so far there are no indications that the Eagles quarterback will miss time in 2027. CBS Sports’ Melanie Collins reported that Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith described Hurts as being “in good spirits” despite the health concerns.

“I miss the heck out of him,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told Collins.

“This team, this city and this fanbase misses the heck out of him too.”

The NFL Will Not Punish the Eagles Amid Jalen Hurts’ Injury Backlash

Hurts last played on Oct. 11 during the Eagles’ 19-17 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game was played in London, and the Eagles’ handling of Hurts’ injury has been under scrutiny.

Despite backlash for how Hurts’ injury was handled by the Eagles, the NFL opted against punishing the franchise.

“The source, speaking to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the NFL will not punish the Eagles for their handling of the medical process or for Hurts not being given an injury designation before the game,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones noted in an Oct. 20 story titled, “Eagles won’t be punished for handling of Jalen Hurts’ blood clots: Source.”

“After further testing, within three days of returning to the U.S., the superficial blood clot had moved. Hurts has since been diagnosed with blood clots in both lungs and has been ruled out for the remainder of the NFL season,” Jones continued.

“Hurts is clinically stable, but he can’t play football while on blood thinners, which his treatment requires.”

The early indications show that the Eagles are preparing for Hurts to return when the 2027 NFL season begins.