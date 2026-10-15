Jason Kidd Makes Major Announcement Months After Mavericks Firing

Jason Kidd has found his next NBA job, nearly five months after the Dallas Mavericks fired him following a disappointing season.

The Hall of Fame point guard is joining ESPN as an analyst for the 2026-27 season, marking his return to the national spotlight after an abrupt end to his five-year coaching tenure in Dallas.

ESPN announced Thursday that Kidd will contribute to game broadcasts and studio programming, including a prominent role on the revamped “NBA Countdown.”

Kidd, 53, confirmed the news on his X account, expressing excitement about his new opportunity.

“Excited to join @ESPN for the 2026-27 season! Looking forward to working with some amazing colleagues and legends of the game, and providing my perspective in the studio for @ESPNNBA Countdown!”

It’s another unexpected turn for a coach whose future in Dallas seemed secure just over a year ago.

Jason Kidd Joins ESPN After Dallas Exit

Kidd will join Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania on “NBA Countdown,” contributing to pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

He will also serve as an analyst for select NBA broadcasts.

The move reunites Kidd with the national basketball audience after more than a decade working on NBA sidelines.

He began his coaching career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 before taking over the Milwaukee Bucks the following season. After four seasons in Milwaukee, Kidd joined Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them win the 2020 championship.

He returned to Dallas as head coach in 2021, eventually guiding the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.

But his final two seasons took a dramatically different turn.

Mavericks’ Jason Kidd Decision Takes Ironic Turn After Knicks Title

In June 2025, the New York Knicks identified Kidd as a potential replacement for Tom Thibodeau and formally sought permission to interview him.

Dallas rejected the request, determined to retain the coach who had guided the franchise to two Western Conference Finals appearances.

New York eventually hired Mike Brown.

Less than a year later, the Mavericks reversed course.

After Dallas finished the 2025-26 season with a 26-56 record, new president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri decided to dismiss Kidd in May.

The Mavericks initially characterized the separation as mutual, but Ujiri subsequently acknowledged that removing Kidd was his decision.

Weeks later, Brown led the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

The contrasting outcomes were striking.

Dallas had refused to let Kidd pursue the Knicks’ vacancy, only to part ways with him before New York celebrated a championship under the coach it eventually hired.

Kidd finished his Mavericks tenure with a 205-205 regular-season record, two Western Conference Finals appearances and one trip to the NBA Finals.

The franchise has since turned to former Michigan coach Dusty May as it builds around Cooper Flagg.

For Kidd, the ESPN opportunity offers a fresh start without the pressures of coaching.

Whether he eventually returns to the sidelines remains to be seen. For now, one of basketball’s most accomplished point guards will be sharing his perspective from behind a microphone.