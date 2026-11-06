Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes Decisive Statement on NFL Trade Deadline

Selling? No, the Dallas Cowboys will not be selling at the NFL trade deadline, which looms in just four days. The team must play a game–a pretty important game, really, as all these games are now made much more important thanks to recent failures–against the Colts on the road and, in doing so, they will see what a team in the midst of a massive sell looks like. The Colts have dumped stars in the past 10 days, and could dump at least one more if running back Jonathan Taylor is sent out by Tuesday.

Might playing against a team in the throws of an on-the-fly rebuild inspire team owner Jerry Jones to shift his thinking and rebuild his spent draft capital? There has been ample conversation about trading away George Pickens, but that has apparently been more smoke than fire. But whether things could change was the question put to Jones on Friday afternoon during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, and the owner was clear in his stance.

Cowboys ‘Commitment’ Won’t Change at NFL Trade Deadline

Jones still thinks the 2026 Cowboys can be a good team. It’s an absurd thought based on the results so far, but maybe not so absurd when you consider the talent level on this team and the fact that the Cowboys are 3-5 and somehow still in a good position to win their otherwise terrible division.

Jones made that clear with his answer:

“I have, I really believe that we have a team that the work we have done over the last 18 months, last year and this year, has real potential to play better than it’s played now. My situation, and I am not talking about Indianapolis, I am not talking about any other team, our situation, because the amount and the commitment and the changes we have made, it’s not the smart thing to do to make big adjustments. I would much more likely be adding to this direction than taking away from it.”

The Cowboys will play the Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. The NFL trade deadline follows on Tuesday, November 10.