Jim Hiller Sends Clear Message to Maple Leafs Goaltender

The Toronto Maple Leafs almost completed a three-goal comeback on Tuesday against the Utah Mammoth, but ultimately fell 5-4.

The Maple Leafs survived a three-goal deficit three times before bringing it within one late in the third on Tuesday night. For the vast majority of the contest, the Maple Leafs were playing catch-up, and once they narrowed the lead down, they always seemed to find themselves back at square one just a few minutes later.

Anthony Stolarz Becoming Cause For Concern

An area which seemed to be a cause for concern was the goaltending on Tuesday night. Anthony Stolarz made his third start of the early season and struggled to say the least. The 32-year-old allowed five goals on 28 shots and ultimately held the Maple Leafs back. Stolarz admitted his play was not strong in the Maple Leafs’ loss, taking responsibility, while understanding the team did all they could to get back into the contest after trailing by three goals on three different occasions.

“Probably want two or three of those goals back,” Stolarz said on Tuesday. “Not the way you want to go into the road trip. But, as I said, I thought our third period was really good, and the resilience this group has shown. I’ve got better, and I will be better in the future.”

This served as Stolarz’s first loss of the season; he had a stellar performance against the New York Islanders a few weeks back to earn the Maple Leafs their first victory of the season. The New Jersey native also backstopped the Maple Leafs on their way to their comeback victory against the Nashville Predators just one week ago. Jim Hiller made sure to spread the blame throughout the lineup, but understood his goaltender was not good enough.

Jim Hiller Thoughts on Stolarz Performance

“He was alright,” Hiller said of Stolarz’ performance. “He gave us a chance at the end of the third period and made a couple saves. They scored five rush goals, right? So, that’s not just Anthony. That’s different people making mistakes prior to getting to him. Yeah, there’s probably a couple that he wants back, but that happens.”

Stolarz also noted Toronto’s strong play on the road trip, earning three points against three difficult matchups.

“You take three of six points from three playoff teams in the Western Conference, three very talented teams. I just think the way we were able to battle the entire trip and come back, a couple of injuries, playing short, I think the guys responded well.”

Hiller feels otherwise, as he spoke postgame about the Maple Leafs road trip, and he feels they should be leaving disappointed.