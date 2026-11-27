Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explained why he demoted William Nylander to the team’s second power-play pair.

With the Maple Leafs 1-8-1 over their last 10 games, it’s understandable that the team is making changes to every part of their lineup.

That includes dropping the struggling Nylander down to the second-pair power-play unit, a demotion that the winger is not exactly thrilled about.

Jim Hiller Explains William Nylander’s Demotion

Speaking to the media ahead of Toronto’s Black Friday game against the Boston Bruins, Hiller explained why the team moved Nylander down to the second-pair PP unit.

“There are a lot of different things that go into every decision. For me, I think the most important thing is that he can become a focal point there, and it can run through him, and he can have touches. Sometimes — we’ve talked about this before — even if you don’t score, if you’ve got the puck, for offensive players, it helps their five-on-five game, even if they’re just feeling it a little bit. He’ll get that opportunity,” Hiller said.

Coach Thinks Having 2 Strong PP Units Balances Out the Team’s Lineup

In Hiller’s opinion, having two strong power-play units balances out the team’s lineup more than having one stacked unit. He also believes that Nylander can thrive moving down to the second power-play unit by being the focal point of it.

“We think we’ve got some balance with two, and I think Willy can become a little bit more of a focal point on that other group. It runs through him a little bit more. The other side has been running through Auston (Matthews), John (Tavares), and Gavin (McKenna), so maybe he gets some more touches, and it allows him to be a little more creative,” Hiller said.

Ultimately, Hiller just wants the team to score more goals.

“Those guys are spread out on a lot of different lines. Two defensemen on the one. There are a lot of different things that go into it. But the bottom line is, we need someone scoring on the power play, first group or second group,” Hiller said.