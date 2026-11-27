Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller shared his reaction after veteran defenseman Chris Tanev went down with an injury yet again.

Tanev has seemingly been dealing with injuries all year long, and on Friday against the Boston Bruins, the veteran blueliner went down with what appears to be a lower-body injury. The Maple Leafs won the game 3-1 against their Atlantic Division rivals, but seeing their veteran leader on the blueline go down with another injury wasn’t what anyone wanted to see.

Chris Tanev Hurt Again

Speaking to reporters following the game, coach Hiller shared the latest update he has on Tanev’s injury.

“Didn’t finish. Never a good sign for me. I don’t have an update. When a guy’s night’s over, it’s never great,” Hiller said.

Though we do not know the severity of Tanev’s injury yet, Hiller admitted that seeing his veteran defenseman go down with an injury was difficult to see.

“I just feel really bad for him. He’s obviously missed quite a bit of hockey over the last couple of years. He loves to play, and you just feel bad for him when he’s not able to be out there,” Hiller said.

Chris Tanev’s Contract With Maple Leafs

The 36-year-old Tanev is in the third season of a six-year, $27 million contract that pays him $4.5 million per season.

In Tanev’s first season in Toronto, he played 75 games, and the signing looked like a great one for Toronto. But he was banged up for most of last season, playing in just 11 games for Toronto. It’s been more or less the same this season, as Tanev has played just 16 games, and now, with this latest injury, he could be out for more time yet again.

It’s not what Toronto wants to see, as Tanev is one of the team’s best defensive defensemen. Unfortunately, he is constantly getting injured, and Toronto cannot rely on him.

To that end, look for the Maple Leafs to try to make a move to bring in another defenseman, with the team reported to be in the mix to acquire Simon Edvinsson from the Detroit Red Wings.