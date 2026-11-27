The Toronto Maple Leafs may be looking in the wrong place to find a much-needed upgrade. While the defense corps needs some sprucing up, there’s another area that requires more attention.

What if some secondary scoring actually mattered more than the blue line? That’s why looking into someone like Jake DeBrusk might actually make a ton of sense.

Most of the ongoing chatter has connected the Leafs to the Simon Edvinsson sweepstakes while also suggesting that management remains interested in finding a legitimate upgrade on defense.

At face value, improving the D makes the most sense.

But what if Toronto is starting to realize its problems go deeper than just the blue line?

The reality is that the Maple Leafs defense corps has managed to hold up relatively well. But it has been another area that has cost them games this season.

Secondary scoring remains one of the biggest pain points for the organization. The Kirill Marchenko injury and William Nylander’s constant disappearing act have made that clear.

That’s especially problematic for a team looking to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

That is why the Leafs may ultimately need a different type of trade target than Simon Edvinsson.

And someone like Jake DeBrusk could quietly solve a roster problem that has lingered for years.

This isn’t to say that the Maple Leafs shouldn’t look into Edvinsson. But if there’s anything that fans have learned this season, is that scoring has been a bigger pain point for the team than the defense itself.

DeBrusk Would Address a Problem Maple Leafs Haven’t Solved Internally

Jake DeBrusk isn’t going to be a top-line, 50-goal scorer. But he is the sort of guy who could come in and deliver in a top-six role.

While Toronto has big names in the lineup like Auston Matthews and William Nylander, the Maple Leafs have not consistently found dependable secondary production from players outside its core group.

That’s where DeBrusk becomes an interesting proposition.

The 30-year-old has topped 20 goals in four of the last five seasons. While he’s topped 50 points only once in his career, he has been a consistent scorer.

That’s what DeBrusk could bring to the Maple Leafs lineup.

At times, Toronto’s wing depth has lacked consistency, particularly when injuries begin piling up or certain players hit cold stretches. Adding a player capable of contributing throughout the lineup would provide the coaching staff with significantly more flexibility.

From a roster construction standpoint, that could be every bit as important as improving the defense corps.

Sure, there may be issues with tagging room and clearing up enough cap space this season. But if the price is right and enough cap space can be cleared, the Maple Leafs could find a viable alternative in DeBrusk.

Vancouver’s Situation Could Create an Opportunity

The other factor working in Toronto’s favor is DeBrusk’s potential availability.

DeBrusk has been one of the names floating around recently, particularly after it seemed that he doesn’t plan to stick around for the Vancouver Canucks’ rebuild.

As such, DeBrusk could become one of the veteran pieces that Vancouver may be looking to move sooner rather than later. And while the team would want to get something decent in return, the Leafs may have an opportunity to move some unwanted contracts like Miles Wood.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs may be looking in the wrong spot. While the blue line could certainly use a bit of a makeover, the bottom line is that scoring has been a much bigger challenge for the team.

And it might just be that someone like Jake DeBrusk can deliver just enough depth to help the team overcome its lack of scoring when most needed.