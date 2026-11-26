If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to trade for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, then the potential trade package would be high.

Edvinsson must be signed by December 1, or else he cannot play in the NHL this season. He has already made it clear that he won’t play for the Red Wings again, so he is waiting for a trade, and then he will sign with a new team.

If the Maple Leafs want him, then the price will understandably be high for Edvinsson, a 23-year-old top-pairing defenseman on the rise.

Red Wings Price Tag for Simon Edvinsson Will Be High

Speaking on “Leafs Morning Take,” Maple Leafs beat reporter James Mirtle shared his thoughts on what a Toronto trade package would look like for Edvinsson.

“Do you want to give up Easton Cowan to make that happen? Because I think that’s probably what it would take,” Mirtle said, confirming that the Maple Leafs are one of six or seven teams “in the mix” to acquire Edvinsson.

“I haven’t heard exactly what’s on offer, but I think that we can piece together what futures pieces you could put together that don’t involve Easton Cowan, and that’s probably pretty close. The Colorado first-round pick may be a little better than what we were expecting. Maybe it’s not going to be 32nd overall, but it’s still probably not going to be the best first-round pick that’s available. I would expect it would be that, potentially maybe (Ben) Danford, and then some of the other prospect pieces there.”

Will the Maple Leafs Get Simon Edvinsson?

The Maple Leafs can get Edvinsson, but it’s most likely going to cost them Cowan, and as much as Edvinsson would be a game changer for Toronto’s defense, giving up Cowan doesn’t seem likely.

Cowan is only 21 years old, and he is having a great sophomore season for Toronto, having scored 9 goals and 18 points in 26 games. Not only that, but he plays with a lot of heart and passion and has a good motor, as well.

Understandably, he would be Detroit’s ask, but Toronto shouldn’t trade him.