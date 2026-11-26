It’s hardly a secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs are in hot pursuit of RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Landing the coveted blueliner would solve numerous issues for Toronto’s back end, and the good news is that the 23-year-old seems ready to sign long-term with the Maple Leafs.

During the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman made it clear that Edvinsson would be willing to ink a long-term deal with the Leafs. However, there’s a catch to that proposition.

“I know there’s some people out there who say he’ll only sign with Toronto or that’s all he wants to sign wih… I think there are other places he will sign, but I do think he does have interest in Toronto.”

Friedman made it clear that, while Toronto is a top destination for Edvinsson, it’s not the only place he would consider inking a contract.

Nevertheless, there is a major catch getting in the way of this situation: The Maple Leafs just don’t have the type of assets Detroit would want in a trade for Simon Edvinsson.

“I just don’t know if they can win this.”

In other words, the Maple Leafs may have an edge in getting the player to sign, but there may not be a way to work the trade out.

“What is that package? What are you taking off your roster right now to make a deal that makes Detroit even consider that?”

Yes, the Maple Leafs have a couple of pieces that might entice the Red Wings (i.e., Easton Cowan), but it may not be enough to get the ball across the goal line.

There’s One Other Issue Potentially Standing in the Way

Friedman also pointed out another issue that could get in the way of Simon Edvinsson landing in Toronto. The Maple Leafs continue to struggle with the tagging room situation. Unless a trade with the Red Wings clears that space up, the Leafs may be unable to sign Edvinsson beyond this season.

“I guess, unless you’re just signing them for the one year for now, you’re worried about tagging.”

That situation means that the Maple Leafs might just be able to sign the current Red Wings blueliner for this season, and then wait for the cap to reset after July 1, 2027, and then ink him to a long-term deal at that point.

It’s a bit of a risky move, but it could be a way out of the conundrum.

Red Wings Could Sign Simon Edvinsson to One-Year Deal to Keep Season Alive

One of the other working theories regarding the Simon Edvinsson situation is that the Red Wings could sign him to a one-year deal and then suspend him in order to keep his current season alive.

If that were the case, the Maple Leafs would make sense as a destination. They’d take the one-year deal, and sit on that until the summer.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs and Simon Edvinsson’s camp can hammer out a contract extension. They could come to a handshake agreement, wait for the cap to reset, and then announce the deal.

That approach would sort of be the opposite of what they did with Kirill Marchenko. And if Edvinsson’s camp went for something like that, it could open a path forward for Edvinsson to come to Toronto.