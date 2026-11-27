One period after the Boston Bruins lose David Pastrnak, the Toronto Maple Leafs have lost Chris Tanev.

In a majorly unfortunate turn of events, Tanev has exited the Maple Leafs afternoon game against the Bruins.

“Chris Tanev needs help to the room. Difficulty putting weight on right leg,” Luke Fox of Sportsnet wrote on social media.

This is terrible luck for the Maple Leafs and Tanev.

“Tanev down the tunnel for Toronto. Favoring his right leg after a hit from Kastelic. Might’ve been a little bit of knee-on-knee there,” Scott McLaughlin reports.

Looking at Chris Tanev

Unfortunately for Toronto, Tanev has already dealt with an injury setback this season.

The 36-year-old suffered an upper-body injury during a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 10. He was placed on injured reserve and initially listed as week to week, missing nine games before returning to the lineup on Nov. 1 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Before going down, Tanev had recorded one assist in six games and was tied for the team lead with 14 blocked shots, according to NHL.com.

His return was an important development for Toronto, especially with the team dealing with several injuries on its blue line.

When healthy, Tanev gives the Maple Leafs a reliable defensive presence and a veteran option capable of handling tough assignments. Keeping him in the lineup will be important as Toronto looks to improve its defensive consistency.