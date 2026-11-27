According to an NHL insider, the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to make a big swing for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

The unsigned defenseman needs to sign by December 1 to be eligible to play in the NHL this season, or else he has to sit out for the rest of the year.

Edvinsson has made it clear that he won’t sign in Detroit, so the team is expected to deal him this weekend, and the Maple Leafs are hot on the trail.

Maple Leafs Trying to Do Everything to Get Simon Edvinsson

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, the Maple Leafs are in on Edvinsson “with everything they have.”

“Darren Dreger on First Up says a source told him earlier this week that the Leafs were in on Edvinsson ‘with everything they have’.”

It’s no secret that Toronto is pursuing Edvinsson, as we have heard from several hockey insiders in recent weeks that the team has been ramping up its pursuit of him.

But Dreger’s report basically says that Toronto is willing to do whatever it will take to get him, which could make the fanbase nervous depending on what they will have to give up for him.

Simon Edvinsson Would Cost a Pretty Penny

Earlier this week, another NHL insider, James Mirtle, said that the cost for Edvinsson would start with young forward Easton Cowan, and it’s not certain that Toronto would part with him.

On top of Cowan, the Maple Leafs would likely have to add defense prospect Ben Danford and Colorado’s 2027 first-round pick to get the deal done. That’s a high price to pay for Edvinsson, but Toronto badly needs a defensive upgrade, and given that Edvinsson is only 23 years old, he could be a stalwart on Toronto’s blueline for many years to come.

So will Toronto pull the trigger? We’ll find out in the next few days, as the Edvinsson saga comes to an end. But Toronto is absolutely in the mix to get him, and if they do pull the trigger on the deal, it will be interesting to see the final cost.