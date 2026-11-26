The Toronto Maple Leafs finally returned to the win column with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday.

Before that, Jim Hiller’s team had suffered nine consecutive losses… in the middle of November.

Even after the win over the Islanders, the postgame analysis has largely stayed the same: there is still little reason to get excited, at least not yet.

During Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff’s “The Leafs Morning Take,” Nick Alberga and former NHLer Jay Rosehill discussed several topics, including Hiller’s management of the goaltending situation.

Maple Leafs Face Blunt Criticism Over Goaltending Management

In particular, they addressed Elliotte Friedman’s report that the Maple Leafs are keeping Sergei Bobrovsky out of game action for non-game work while recalling Artur Akhtyamov from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Rosehill criticized the organization for taking so long to establish a proper goaltending rotation before the situation reached this point.

He also suggested that the ideal scenario would be for Akhtyamov to start Saturday against the Penguins, with Anthony Stolarz getting the nod Friday against the Bruins.

Rosehill said:

“I’m not shocked — they have a 38-year-old problem right now, they really do, and the bigger part of the problem is that they can’t do anything with this guy unless Bobrovsky is like, ‘You know what, ready to go back home, let’s terminate the contract,’ which he’s not going to do, they’re stuck with this.”

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto will face Boston at TD Garden on Friday, November 27, before traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, November 28.