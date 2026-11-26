It is safe to say that Sergei Bobrovsky has been the Toronto Maple Leafs’ most disappointing signing in recent memory.

Although Jim Hiller’s team finally returned to the win column with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday, the organization has continued to face criticism. And there is certainly no shortage of it.

During the latest edition of Daily Faceoff’s “The Leafs Morning Take,” Nick Alberga and former Toronto player Jay Rosehill discussed Bobrovsky’s situation.

Jay Rosehill Calls Out Maple Leafs Over Sergei Bobrovsky Signing

Rosehill, in particular, did not hold back.

The former NHLer believes that if things continue this way, Bobrovsky could go down as the worst signing in Maple Leafs history.

He said:

“If he’s three years of this — if this is the best he has to offer — like, it’s the worst signing in Toronto Maple Leafs history, just, it just is, and you’re absolutely handcuffed everywhere you turn.”

Alberga, meanwhile, offered a slightly more optimistic assessment, saying:

“If this is the best that he’s got — which I have trouble [believing] — I think this is the worst that the Leafs could possibly give us in every aspect of the game, and I think Bobrovsky is part of that, so I choose to believe that he’s got better in him.”

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto will face Boston at TD Garden on Friday, November 27, before traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, November 28.