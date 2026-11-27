The Toronto Maple Leafs have an unsustainable situation brewing: William Nylander.

The 30-year-old forward continues to show his lack of commitment to the organization, amid some questionable decisions on the ice.

Head coach Jim Hiller on Thursday belatedly demoted Nylander from the first power play unit, following Nylander’s unceremonious move to the third line.

Instead of showing some sort of contrition and desire to regain his coach’s trust, Nylander has grown defiant and even unhappy about the situation.

For anyone watching the Maple Leafs this season, this move has been in the works for weeks. While the awful gaffe against Columbus doesn’t help matters, one can’t blame Hiller for finally making some tough-love decisions.

And if Nylander is going to keep manifesting his discontent, well, the only way out may be a trade. While there may be some Machiavellian element to the decision-making process, it’s unlikely that the Maple Leafs are trying to push Nylander to the point where he’ll waive his no-trade clause.

These decisions aren’t about pushing Nylander out of Toronto.

They’re about showing William Nylander who’s in charge. And it’s most certainly not Jim Hiller. It’s almost certain that Hiller is getting his marching orders from above. Whether that’s John Chayka or even Keith Pelley, it remains to be seen.

William Nylander Trade Chatter Should Only Pick Up

As William Nylander’s ice time and role continue to diminish, the chatter should begin to pick up. Teams are no doubt looking at this situation and thinking that the former 40-goal scorer may be needing a change of scenery.

In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that Chayka is getting calls about the former first-round pick.

If he is, what sort of potential offers would be on the table? One of the teams that has to be thinking about this is the Seattle Kraken. Their pursuit of a big-name scoring winger is no secret.

There might be other teams out there, nonetheless, that would be at least intrigued to see what it would take to get Nylander at this point.

If the Maple Leafs attack this situation with a cool head, a possible win-win deal may be out there.

Maple Leafs Might Want to Move Quickly on Possible Nylander Trade

If a potential William Nylander trade does emerge, the Maple Leafs may want to move quickly on it. Unless Nylander has a come-to-Jesus moment soon, the likelihood on the situation continuing to deteriorate will only increase. If it does, the Leafs may need to remove the negative force from their locker room.

It’s nothing personal on Nylander. It’s just that sometimes situations come to an unsustainable point.

Things may not be quite there yet. But one does have to wonder at what point the split will become inevitable.

The Maple Leafs are looking to salvage their season and steer away from a full-on rebuild. Nylander can at least help bring back some useful pieces, potentially bypassing a rebuild.

Who knows, trading Nylander may even be a way that Toronto may end up keeping Auston Matthews.