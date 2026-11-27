The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins in a road upset win on Friday, with defenseman Morgan Rielly being the star of the show.

Rielly scored twice — his first two goals of the season — as Toronto beat Boston 3-1 to win their second straight game after losing nine in a row.

Morgan Rielly Shines for Toronto

Rielly entered the game with 0 goals in 22 games this season for Toronto, but he scored his first two goals of the year to help lift the Maple Leafs to a much-needed win over their division rival.

Colton Sissons, who made his return to Toronto’s lineup after a stint on the IR, also scored for Toronto, while Casey Mittelstadt had Boston’s lone goal.

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 27 of 28 shots against for Toronto as they picked up a much-needed win.

All of a sudden, things are looking way up for this Toronto team, which has gone on a hot streak after one of the worst losing skids in the NHL this season.

The hot streak gives the Maple Leafs more confidence and saves head coach Jim Hiller’s job, at least for now.

Toronto on Surprising Win Streak

After losing nine games in a row, many wrote off Toronto this season, which was understandable given how poorly the team had been playing.

But don’t look now, as the Maple Leafs have won two straight games and now have a chance on Saturday night to win a third straight game when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are arguably the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

It was understandable why so many people wrote Toronto off, but given their recent hot streak, the team is finally starting to show signs of a hockey club that doesn’t want to give up on the season just yet.

If they go out there Saturday against Pittsburgh and then on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers and win four games in a row, it would really show that Toronto has turned things around as they look to finish November on a high note after losing so many games this month.