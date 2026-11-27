The Toronto Maple Leafs have made an odd goaltending move ahead of their Friday afternoon game against the Boston Bruins.

Earlier this week, the Maple Leafs called up goaltender Artur Akhtyamov from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. The thought at the time was that he would back up Anthony Stolarz for Friday’s game against Boston and then perhaps start Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

However, neither of those things will be happening now, as Akhtyamov has been sent back down to the Marlies.

Maple Leafs Demote Artur Akhtyamov

Ahead of Friday’s game against Boston, the Maple Leafs announced that they have sent Akhtyamov down to the Marlies, while activating forwards Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons from the IR.

Leafs PR wrote on X:

“G Artur Akhtyamov has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL). F Kirill Marchenko and F Colton Sissons have been activated from injured reserve.”

The Maple Leafs called up Akhtyamov, but he didn’t even get into a game, so it’s a very odd decision by Toronto to have recalled him just to send him down.

The team is instead going to roll with Stolarz on Friday against Boston and then put struggling goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in the net on Saturday against Pittsburgh. But if that’s what the plan is, the question is, why did Akhtyamov get called up in the first place? While the team did need roster room for the IR activations, the Akhtyamov timeline is odd.

Maple Leafs Welcome Back Kirill Marchenko

The Maple Leafs struggled in the 12 games that Marchenko was on the IR, so the team will certainly be happy to get him back into the lineup, as he is one of Toronto’s best players. The dynamic forward has a scoring touch that the club can certainly use right now, as they are struggling to put the puck into the back of the net as of late, having gone 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

As well, Sissons will be back, and that’s a good addition for Toronto, as he is a defensively responsible, two-way forward who should add to the team’s overall forward depth.