The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again in a tough spot. After a surprisingly rough season a year ago, general manager John Chayka revamped his roster this summer. On paper, the plethora of moves seemed to give Toronto a boost heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs are once again struggling and unlikely to make the upcoming playoffs.

If these struggles continue, Chayka and Toronto will become sellers in the trade market. The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel has even labeled the Maple Leafs as “cautious sellers” heading forward. According to the beat writer, retooling in Toronto likely centers around stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Nevertheless, the reporter also picked out two other trade candidates who would be easier to move.

“Any kind of selling would presumably begin with conversations about Auston Matthews and William Nylander,” writes Siegel. “More realistic, and less complicated, would be moving veterans such as Jake McCabe and Colton Sissons. Those guys, and most others, are under contract beyond this season, which might complicate matters.”

While trades involving Matthews or Nylander would be blockbusters, the Toronto Maple Leafs would be able to offload McCabe and/or Sissons in much smaller deals. McCabe previously signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract and still has three more years remaining in the agreement. Sissons, on the other hand, has one more season left on his two-year, $8.5 million contract in Toronto.

Toronto Maple Leafs Could Free up Funds by Offloading Jake McCabe and Colton Sissons

The Toronto Maple Leafs would obviously receive better packages in return for Matthews and Nylander compared to McCabe and Sissons. However, both star forwards currently have full no-move clauses. As a result, they can be extremely picky about their futures. Matthews and Nylander can pick very specific teams they wish to join next, or completely resist moves altogether.

The situations regarding McCabe and Sissons are quite different. The veteran defenseman has a 16-team no-trade clause in his contract. Sissons, on the other hand, has an annual 10-team no-trade list. While they both have some protection, Chayka and the Maple Leafs still hold some significant power in the situation.

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs would likely be open to offloading both veterans, they could have a difficult time finding trade partners. McCabe, like many other Toronto players, has struggled this season. He has 31 total giveaways against just three takeaways. Sissons has also underperformed this year, with just six points on the campaign. He is also currently dealing with a minor back issue.

Toronto Needs to Shed Significant Salaries Soon

McCabe and Sissons are not the only Toronto Maple Leafs trade candidates to surface in recent days. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has also been specifically named as a potential player on the move. The veteran defenseman has one more season remaining on his four-year, $14 million contract.

Either way, Chayka and the Maple Leafs need to find ways to shed some salary in the near future. Toronto has been linked with several high-profile players lately, but the club cannot afford to bring them in. In fact, according to PuckPedia.com, Toronto is currently $8 million over the salary cap. Getting younger while also lowering their cap hit should be a priority for the Maple Leafs.