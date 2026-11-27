Maple Leafs star winger William Nylander shared his honest thoughts after being demoted from the top power play unit. Nylander admitted that he was not too happy with head coach Jim Hiller’s decision.

The Leafs finally snapped their losing skid earlier this week, with a victory over the New York Islanders. Supporters are optimistic that the organization can turn things around, especially with matchups against divisional rivals coming up.

Toronto’s top power play unit typically sees Nylander, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Gavin McKenna, and Darren Raddysh.

Kirill Marchenko, who is expected to return to the lineup after recovering from his injury, is set to replace Nylander. Many figured McKenna would be the odd one out, but Nylander will be demoted to the second unit instead.

Nylander has received a lot of criticism for his play during the team’s losing streak. In particular, his performance during the Leafs’ loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets drew the most criticism. That game saw him give the puck away to former teammate Matthew Knies, who scored the game-tying goal.

Maple Leafs Star William Nylander Breaks Silence on Power Play Demotion

William Nylander did not mince words when sharing his reaction to being demoted from the Maple Leafs’ top power play unit.

Nylander acknowledged that his giveaway against the Blue Jackets played a key role in Jim Hiller‘s decision.

“I think [the power play change] was supposed to happen last game, but they didn’t really pick up on it. So, I’m going to take it as a mistake against Columbus, I guess,” Nylander told reporters during a media scrum.

He added: “I told [Hiller] I didn’t agree with [the decision], but that’s okay.”

Jim Hiller Explains Reason for Moving Nylander to Second Power Play Unit

Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explained his reason for moving Nylander to the second power play unit.

While Nylander’s move down to the second unit is being viewed as a demotion and punishment, Hiller does not share those sentiments. Instead, the Leafs head coach feels Nylander will now be the focal point of his power play unit. In doing so, the team will have scoring options on both units.

“We think we got some balance with two [units]. And I think Willy can become a little bit more of a focal point maybe on that other group. It runs through him a little bit more. On the other side, it had been running through Auston [Matthews] and John [Tavares], and Gavin [McKenna]. So, maybe they got some more touches and allows them to be a little bit more creative,” Hiller told reporters during a media scrum.

He continued:

“We just talk about it like we do with all things. If that group starts first, or [Nylander’s] group if you want to call it that, then he’ll be happy,” Hiller said. “Those guys are spread out on a lot of different lines, two defensemen on the one. So, there’s a lot of different things that go into it, but bottom line is we need someone to score on the power play.”