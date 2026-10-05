Chargers Take a Brutal Hit as Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey Suffer Mid-Game Injuries

Dropping four straight is bad enough, but the Chargers have a much bigger crisis brewing.

The loss in the standings stings, but it’s the bodies piling up in the training room that threaten to derail this season for good.

WR Ladd McConkey was already day-to-day for Week 4 due to his foot injury, before he finally got the green light minutes before the Seahawks game. It already plagued him in practice the entire week as he missed Thursday entirely and was limited Wednesday and Friday.

Pushing McConkey through a pregame workout with a compromised foot was a risk Los Angeles shouldn’t have taken.

The bill came due before halftime when McConkey hobbled off following Ernest Jones’ interception return, reaggravating the injury and putting him on the shelf for the second half.

Ladd McConkey, Jor Alt Ruled Out vs. Seahawks

He limped off the field and tried to test it later, but was ultimately ruled OUT in the 3rd quarter without a single catch.

For an offense already choking on 0-4 quicksand, losing your only reliable wideout to a preventable setback was the ultimate self-inflicted blow.

It was not the only one, though.

Losing McConkey killed the passing game’s rhythm. Then came right tackle Joe Alt’s neck injury, stripping away whatever protection Justin Herbert had left.

Alt suffered a neck injury late in the second quarter and was officially ruled out after halftime, forcing rookie Travis Burke onto the island at right tackle.

He tried to tough it out on the sideline, but the training staff downgraded him from questionable to officially ruled out after halftime. Rookie fourth-rounder Travis Burke had to step in to protect Herbert’s right side for the entire second half.

And the bleeding didn’t stop on offense.

Star safety Derwin James missed Week 4 entirely with a hamstring issue, leaving the secondary completely exposed against Seattle. Without James in the alley to clean up mistakes, Seattle’s offense took full advantage of a gapped-out secondary, turning what should have been a manageable second-half comeback into an absolute slog.

Chargers 0-4 Spells Doom

At 0-4, Los Angeles isn’t just staring at a deep hole in the AFC standings—they’re running out of healthy bodies to fight their way out of it.

Still, Harbaugh didn’t blink an eye when asked just how hot OC Mike McDaniel’s seat is with four losses piled up.

“His job is not in jeopardy,” Harbaugh said of McDaniel. “He’s a skilled coach, and we’re going to keep growing.”

According to CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford, “Los Angeles has the fourth-worst scoring offense (16.8 points per game) in the NFL, and its passing offense (185.3 YPG) is on pace for its lowest full-season per game average since 1998.”

Changes won’t save the Chargers at this point; they need an overhaul just to navigate the back half of the schedule. Rolling this spiral into a six-game skid won’t just stall their momentum. It buries their season entirely, and given their trajectory, that cliff isn’t far off.

Right now, the Chargers don’t have a tactical problem. They have an existential one.