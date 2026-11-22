The NFL is handing down punishment for a costly hit that an Atlanta Falcons player laid on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week.

Falcons defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus was flagged for a late hit on Mahomes during a fourth-quarter drive in last week’s 35-13 win for the Chiefs, a penalty that allowed the Chiefs to extend their drive and get a game-clinching score.

Dorlus got even more punishment on Saturday, with the league announcing a fine — one of two for the Falcons lineman.

Falcons Player Punished for Patrick Mahomes Hit

The league announced fines for all Week 10 games on Saturday, noting that Dorlus was fined $7,114 for the hit on Mahomes. Dorlus was also handed a separate fine of $7,114 for taunting later in the fourth quarter, making it a very costly loss.

The Chiefs scored two plays after the penalty on Dorlus, with Mahomes finding running back Emmett Johnson for a 6-yard touchdown pass that extended the score to 28-3.

Patrick Mahomes Had Throwback Game

Mahomes had one of the best games of his career against the Falcons, throwing five touchdown passes while completing 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards. The Chiefs came into the game without top rusher Kenneth Walker III, but the passing game came alive against a struggling Falcons secondary.

“I think more than anything, it just proves that we can kind of attack down the field, like we believe that we can,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes added that opposing defenses had been trying to limit big plays, but the Chiefs were able to break open against the Falcons.

“[They] have done a job of kind of holding shell coverages and stuff like that,” Mahomes said. “But if they’re going to come down and try to stop the run, we have to prove that we can throw it down the field, and it just showcases another level to our offense that we can continue to get better and better.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also praised his defense for keeping running back Bijan Robinson mostly in check, holding him to 71 yards on the ground with four receptions for just six yards.

“Our defensive front was dominant against a good offensive line,” Reid said. “The back end was nice and tight back there, making plays. Linebackers did a nice job. So that’s an explosive group. I mean, they’ve got the running back, one of the best in the National Football League. They’ve got a couple receivers there that are good as anybody. Tight end that’s as good as anybody. So to be able to put the hammer down on those guys, I thought just job well done.”