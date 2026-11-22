UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit says that he is still dealing with blurred vision since his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

Hokit fought Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title at UFC 334 last Saturday, but he lost a unanimous decision in a closely fought battle between the two heavyweights.

In the first round of the fight, Hokit was poked in the eye by Gane, and he now says that, a week later, he is still dealing with vision issues.

Josh Hokit’s Eyes Giving Him Problems

In a video posted to his social media, Hokit revealed that his eyes are still giving him problems a week later.

“I was saying all week, if he eye pokes me, I’m gonna hit him low. He hits me low, I’m hitting him back in the head. Hits me in the back of the head, I’m stabbing him. And I did none of those things. So now there has to be consequences. He pokes me, he does any type of foul, we’re straight to it. We’re stabbing him, we’re shooting him. There has to be consequences next time. My eye’s still blurry. It is what it is. I have to poke him. I have to stab him. I have to chop off his finger. You know what I’m saying? Only regret, only regret in that fight, not doing something bad,” Hokit said.

Josh Hokit Gunning for Rematch With Ciryl Gane

Despite suffering a nasty eye poke against Gane that is still hurting him, Hokit has made it clear that he wants a rematch against the champ for the belt.

After all, their first fight at UFC 334 was very close, so a rematch isn’t totally unprecedented, and there are reports that the UFC wants it to happen.

But with Alexander Volkov and the winner of the UFC 335 co-main event of Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich, both waiting for a heavyweight title shot, it’s unclear if the UFC would go with Hokit for the next crack at the belt when there are other fighters who are arguably more deserving of fighting for the belt on paper.