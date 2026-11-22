The NFL is mourning the death of Denver Broncos legend and longtime ESPN analyst Tom Jackson. Ahead of the NFL Week 11 games, the Broncos announced the news of Jackson’s death.

The NFL legend’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. Jackson is survived by his his wife, Jennifer, and his two daughters, Taylor and Morgan.

The 3-time Pro Bowler was 75 years old at the time of his passing.

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history,” the Broncos announced in a Nov. 22 message on X.

Jackson was beloved by many NFL fans for his work as an ESPN analyst following his legendary playing career. The former linebacker co-hosted the popular ESPN show “NFL Primetime” alongside Chris Berman.

Fans and media members alike are turning to social media to share their memories of Jackson.

Chris Berman Shares First Thoughts on Tom Jackson’s Death

Berman is among those to reveal his immediate thoughts on Jackson’s death. The ESPN analyst described himself as “stunned” by the death of his longtime colleague.

“All of us are stunned,” Berman noted in a statement released by ESPN. “I’m stunned, we’re stunned and you’re stunned. We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson.

“I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on ‘NFL Primetime’ and ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’. It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it,” Berman added.

“We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week.”