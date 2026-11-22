It probably says something about Tom Jackson and his likability on camera that the fact that he was an outstanding linebacker on the very good and entertaining Denver Broncos teams of the late 1970s is just a secondary part of his fame. Jackson played 14 seasons for the Broncos and was a Pro Bowler for three straight years in 1977-79, helping to lead the team to the Super Bowl against the Cowboys in a memorable 1977 season. Jackson died on Sunday, he was 75.

The Broncos said in a statement: “The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history,” the Broncos said in a statement. “An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.”

Remembering Tom Jackson

But it was on ESPN, working with his good friend Chris Berman that Jackson left an even more lasting impact.

Berman said on camera on Sunday in a touching tribute: “We’ve lost one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet.”

And there was more.

Longtime NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote: “I pray that Mort is greeting our great friend Tom Jackson at the heavenly gates this morning. My condolences to TJ’s wife and daughters as they grieve this loss. I share their pain. I had the enormous pleasure of covering his career with the Broncos as I began my own as a journalist. I wrote one of my favorite ledes in a story about his retirement from the NFL. We became colleagues at ESPN and friends as we spent a golf weekend together supporting the @tcjayfund. Imagine my great fortune in that.”