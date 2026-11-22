The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have to make any roster elevations for the defensive line right away after trading Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The veteran defensive tackle was moved on the eve of the trade deadline, which fell right on the Eagles’ bye week.

On Sunday, the Eagles are returning to the field to host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When the team announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday (November 22), the Eagles revealed that Gabe Hall would get elevated.,

Eagles Make Roster Move vs Steelers For More Depth After Jordan Davis Trade

The 25-year-old defensive tackle is a 2024 undrafted free agent out of Baylor.

During the 2025 NFL season, Hall appeared in just two games. He landed 13 snaps on defense. Since the start of his career, the Eagles have moved Hall around plenty.

Sunday’s action could be another time Hall could get on the field for some limited snaps. He is getting elevated for just the first time this year.

Jordan Davis Moves On

It was a shocking decision for the Eagles to trade away Jordan Davis.

While most expected the Eagles to move on from several players, Davis wasn’t rumored to be on the block.

Most expected teams to pursue Moro Ojomo, considering he’s on his contract deal, but the Eagles pushed back on the notion he was available. They weren’t being untruthful. And when the Jaguars made a generous offer to acquire Davis, the Eagles took it.

Carter and Ojomo are healthy and playing on Sunday against the Steelers. The Eagles still have Byron Young and Ty Robinson in the mix. Hall becomes the additional depth piece.

Meanwhile, Davis will be in New Jersey, making his Jags debut against the New York Giants.