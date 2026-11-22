UFC bantamweight fighter Umar Nurmagomedov is back in training following his role in the attack on Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi.

Umar Nurmagomedov, his brother Usman Nurmagomedov, and a group of six other men attacked Dvalishvili and his friend at an Abu Dhabi hotel last week in a cowardly move that saw the eight men sentenced to six months in prison.

After an appeal, the eight men were let out early, and now Nurmagomedov is back in the gym a week later.

Umar Nurmagomedov Back in the Gym

Taking to his social media, Nurmagomedov said that he is already back in the gym as he awaits what his next fight will be.

“Everyone faces difficulties in life. What defines us is how we deal with them,” Nurmagomedov said.

Will the UFC Book a Merab Dvalishvili Rematch?

A fight that many people would like to see now is a rematch between Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili, who previously beat Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January 2025.

While Nurmagomedov won that first fight, there is a lot of bad blood between these two men that is obviously unsettled, so a rematch between the two would be a lot of fun to watch, plus it would he a good storyline surrounding it, too.

Dvalishvili recently said that he believes the UFC is going to match him up against Song Yadong, who beat Nurmagomedov by brutal KO at UFC Shanghai in the summer. That would be a great fight, too, but it doesn’t have the same storyline as a rematch between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov does, especially after this cowardly attack by the Nurmagomedov brothers on Dvalishvili and his friend in Abu Dhabi.

We’ll see what the UFC ends up doing here. Still, either way, the UFC has several options as to how they want to go about booking Nurmagomedov’s return to the Octagon, one that is surely going to be met with a ton of fanfare, with his fans hoping that he gets his hand raised. Many MMA fans hope that he gets brutally knocked out yet again for the second straight fight after the brutal UFC Shanghai knockout.