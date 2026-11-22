The Los Angeles Lakers could be one of the NBA’s most active teams around the trade deadline, which is less than three months away.

We are roughly three weeks away from Dec. 15, which marks the unofficial start of trade season around the NBA. With the Lakers still needing upgrades to multiple areas on the roster, general manager Rob Pelinka and co. could start making calls soon.

There is rampant speculation over whom the Lakers could pursue. We’ve heard all the names, but only time will tell which players L.A. has on its radar.

Could the Lakers’ Potential Pursuit of This $82M Wing Be Derailed?

One of the many names constantly mentioned in Lakers trade rumors is New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones, the 28-year-old veteran who has been linked to the Lakers through speculation for at least two years. While there is no indication that the Lakers have eyes on Jones, Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane questions whether the Pelicans would accept doing business with the Lakers again, more than seven years after the Anthony Davis trade.

“If it is a Derrick Jones Jr., if it’s a P.J. Washington, Herb Jones, all of these could potentially fit the bill, and there’s a number of other wings around the NBA that we could say the same thing (about),” Lane said. “But getting those players could be difficult. I mean, heck, just the guys that I named, their teams probably don’t love the idea of specifically trading with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pelicans, is there resentment still held over the Anthony Davis trade? … Rob Pelinka saying we’re gonna be active at the trade deadline — absolutely, you’d be crazy not to be, but it is going to be a difficult path to find the pieces that the Lakers need.”

While Jones may not be a top trade target for the Lakers, it is worth pointing out just how gettable he may be. If the Pelicans are unwilling to answer the Lakers’ call no matter what, then L.A. can close the book on a potential trade for Jones, who while struggling since the start of last season, could represent an upgrade on the wing.

Should L.A. Consider Pursuing Pelicans Forward?

Jones has been a trade rumor mill favorite for a while. With the Pelicans appearing to head toward another season in the doldrums, many around the NBA are waiting for president Joe Dumars and co. to pull the plug and ship out all of their top stars, starting with Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy.

New Orleans has young talent — Jeremiah Fears, Derrick Queen and Yves Missi, to name a few — which wouldn’t make tearing things down and rebuilding around those names a bad idea. The team could fetch a heaping pile of assets if it decided to move its veterans, including Jones.

If the Pelicans were open to taking calls from the Lakers, could L.A. put together a convincing-enough trade package for Jones?

Or, perhaps the better question is, would the Lakers even want to expend the few assets remaining in its war chest to acquire a player who is performing well below what his contract would indicate?

While Jones is an elite defender, his offensive game has regressed in recent years. That is one of the few things that could disinterest the Lakers.