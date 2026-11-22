The New England Patriots now have a firmer sense of how long they may be without Drake Maye.

It’s a long time.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said in a Nov. 22 update that Maye will miss at least six weeks because of a fractured fibula. That timetable means no room for a regular-season return, though it doesn’t rule officially one out.

“He is out at least 6 weeks,” Rapoport said.

Maye hurt his right leg when Aidan Hutchinson sacked him on New England’s first drive against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 15. He left the game, and the Patriots lost 35-10 in Munich. The team entered its bye week at 5-5.

Drake Maye’s Six-Week Minimum Puts Return Near Season’s End

Six weeks after the Nov. 15 injury is Dec. 27, with only the final portion of the regular season left.

Rapoport didn’t give a specific return date in the quoted update, and the Patriots haven’t announced one.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported on Nov. 20 that Maye fractured his right fibula but would not require surgery. Their sources said tests found no additional ligament damage. They left open the chance of a late return if New England remains in contention.

The injury came at a hard point in the season. Maye had thrown for 2,330 yards and 18 touchdowns through 10 games, with 11 interceptions. He also had three rushing touchdowns. The Patriots had seven games left after their bye, starting with a Nov. 29 trip to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England also expects to miss A.J. Brown for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, according to Schefter and Reiss. Unfortunately, the offense will have to soldier on without its starting quarterback and top receiver as the schedule resumes.

Tommy DeVito Takes Over as Patriots Wait on Maye

Tommy DeVito replaced Maye against Detroit and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception, according to NFL.com. The Patriots scored 10 points in the loss.

Coach Mike Vrabel said on Nov. 16 that DeVito would be ready after the bye. He noted the backup had missed plays against the Lions, then pointed to the time available for him to study the film and prepare.

“I have a lot of confidence in Tommy,” Vrabel said. “I know his toughness is going to be through the charts, and his competitiveness will be exactly what we need.”

Vrabel also said rookie Behren Morton had been improving in practice. At the time, the coach didn’t expect to add another quarterback, though he said the team would discuss its options.

Regardless, New England must ready itself to play without Maye, which only makes the road to the playoffs trickier.