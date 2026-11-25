The Green Bay Packers‘ attention has been concentrated on Micah Parsons’ return, who is expected to – at last – make his season debut against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

However, another important name could also be making a return from injury.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who played just a little over two games following his six-game spell on the Commissioner’s Exempt List to start the season after suffering a finger injury at the New England Patriots, has been listed as “questionable” for Wednesday.

Josh Jacobs Officially ‘Questionable’ For Wednesday

“Packers are listing edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (finger) as questionable for Wednesday night‘s game in Los Angeles against the Rams.” Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Whilst Parsons now seems likely to play on Nov. 25 save for any hiccups, the same level of confidence has not been exuded by the team with regards to Jacobs’ situation.

Jacobs was considered a long shot to play in Week 12, per head coach Matt LaFleur’s comments on Monday. But his injury designation at the very least opens the door a crack for him to potentially participate.

Will Josh Jacobs Actually Play in Week 12 @ LA?

Despite the tone of the name “questionable” does not inherently imply a 50/50 chance at playing and not all are created equal, evidenced by both Jacobs and Parsons given the same label.

Yet it does add some optimism that he could be cleared for the Rams game, in which the Packers enter as 3-point underdogs.

If he does not get medical clearance in time, the team will almost certainly see him return at the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 6.

In the meantime, Jacobs absence would likely continue to see the Packers operate some sort of committee at the position.

After managing over 4 yards-per-carry in weeks 9 and 10, Kaleb Johnson could well see himself with a larger chunk of the snaps on offense after being limited to just a 25% against the Vikings, although he was given 10 carries on the day.