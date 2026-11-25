DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans got a critical final decision from the NFL.

Their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13 will not be flexed out of its slot.

“#DUUUVAL-#DaBears in Week 13 will NOT be flexed,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Jeff Agrest reported in a post on X on November 24, adding the note that “Texans-Steelers stays on Sunday night.”

Agrest explained that the Texans opened the door for the possibility.

“The possibility arose in Week 10, when the Texans lost to fall to 3-6. Had they lost to the Colts in Week 11, the Texans likely would’ve been out of playoff contention, thus putting their prime-time appearance in jeopardy. But their victory kept them in the hunt, two games behind the seventh-seeded Steelers in the AFC,” Agrest wrote in a follow-up report, adding a damning reality check.

“Flexible scheduling aims to remove a bad game from prime time, not put the best game there. Given its playoff implications, Texans-Steelers isn’t a bad game, though Jaguars-Bears is arguably a better game as a potential matchup of first-place teams. That said, the Jags don’t exactly move the viewership needle.”

Notably, the Texans eliminated the Steelers from the 2025 postseason in the AFC Wild Card Round, adding additional context to the upcoming showdown.

Texans-Steelers Stays in Primetime Slot

The Texans risked losing their slot with their slow start to the season. That Week 11 win over the Colts, earned convincingly, helped renew faith in the group for the stretch run.

The Ravens and Steelers set up as winnable matchups, too.

Baltimore (4-7) is without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback, though Jacoby Brissett looked capable in his debut last week. Still, their defense has not been what it was in past years, ranking 18th overall and 26th in scoring.

Pittsburgh is 6-4, with a top-10 defense overall and in scoring. However, they are coming off back-to-back losses and rank 23rd overall and 22nd in scoring offense.

The Colts game was the Texans’ first primetime matchup of the 2026 season.

Their only other non-1 p.m. ET starts came in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at 9:30 a.m. and Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers for a 4:05 p.m. start. The Texans are 3-0 in non-1 p.m. games.

The Texans still have two more games left on their 2026 regular-season schedule that are currently scheduled for primetime.

They are in back-to-back weeks.

Texans Have Path to Postseason

The Texans will face the Philadelphia Eagles on “Thursday Night Football” on Christmas Eve in Week 16. After that, it is the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 17. The Eagles are mired in a seemingly lost season, while the Packers are victims of a tough division.

In addition to their second in-season matchup against the Jaguars in Week 15, the Texans will face the Washington Commanders in Week 14. They will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

They will face three teams with winning records through 11 weeks the rest of the way.

Following their win over the Colts, Ryans and the Texans’ chances of making the postseason increased to 36%, per NFL.com’s 2026 Playoff Picture on November 24. That number will spike if they can go 3-for-3 over the next few weeks.