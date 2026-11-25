If you remember correctly, back at the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees were heavily rumored to be targeting a catcher, but ultimately were unable to get a deal done with any of the potential options.

Fast forward a few months to the ongoing free agency, the New York Yankees had been expected to target Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, but Stephenson is now off the board after reaching agreement on a new contract with the Reds.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (via X.com):

“Catcher Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a three-year, $30 million contract with an opt-out after the second season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN.”

It’s another whiff for the Yankees in free agency at a position where they are expected to add, and given the nature of the free-agent class, there aren’t many quality catchers remaining on the open market.

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What Other Catchers Could Yankees Target Via Free Agency?

With Tyler Stephenson off the board, there are still a handful of right-handed hitters the Yankees can acquire via free agency, but Stephenson was undoubtedly a top option.

Here are a few still available:

Carson Kelly

Austin Hedges

Kyle Higashioka

James McCann

Jake Rogers

Connor Wong

Jonah Heim

However, another way the Yankees can acquire a catcher is via the trade market, which is a little bit more fruitful with established.

A few names who may be unlikely to move, but still have been linked to the Yankees, are Hunter Goodman, Shea Langeliers, Jimmy Crooks, and Sean Murphy.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about the Yankees’ need for a RHH catcher):

“The Reds seemingly didn’t find robust interest when they entertained trading Stephenson at the deadline. The Yankees, in particular, were known to be in the market for a right-handed hitting catcher but reportedly balked at Stephenson’s receiving metrics. The Reds clearly don’t find that to be as big an issue. They’re familiar with his work as a game-caller and work with pitching staffs and in the clubhouse.”

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Will the Yankees Add a Catcher This Offseason

As time passes this offseason, the pressure remains building for the Yankees to add a catcher.

If a few of those names listed above fly off the free agent board (and don’t land deals with the Yankees), it’s fair to assume the organization may not be adding a catcher after all.

Along with a third baseman, perhaps the Yankees’ biggest remaining need this offseason is a backup catcher.

Tyler Stephenson is obviously a starting catcher, so he may have been a long shot to land with the Yankees anyway, but the point remains that the Yankees don’t seem to be engaged in any of these free-agent catchers, which could lead to Yankees fans becoming restless with the organization.