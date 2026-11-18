Russell Wilson gave Drew Lock some credit while discussing Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s torrid, record-setting pace.

With the Seahawks star chasing the NFL’s single-season receiving yards record, Wilson said Smith-Njigba might already rank among the greatest receivers in league history. Wilson added that it’s been even more impressive considering the Seahawks quarterback situation, which has featured some uncertainty.

“He’s playing with Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. He doesn’t know who is going to play this week or next week. Drew Lock has been playing lights out; Sam has been struggling this year but won a Super Bowl,” Wilson said on CBS Sports’ “Set Hut.” “He doesn’t know who is going to play this week or not, but he’s still making plays.”

Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He lost two fumbles, but his nearly perfect 158.0 passer rating was the best of his career. The Seahawks have won all three games Lock has started plus the season opener, when Darnold went down on Seattle’s first drive.

Seahawks Star JSN Coming Off Season-Best Outing

Smith-Njigba’s first half in Las Vegas amounted to one catch for 11 yards after an offensive pass interference flag erased a 29-yard touchdown. His longest catch of the afternoon started with him losing his footing.

Facing third-and-3 from his own 29, Lock was ready to throw when Smith-Njigba slipped. Lock pulled the ball back and continued rolling left, giving his receiver time to get up and break downfield. Lock hit him in stride and was able to celebrate before Smith-Njigba was even in the end zone.

“Maybe I prematurely celebrated there,” Lock said with a grin after the game.

Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 171 yards. He picked up 144 in the third quarter alone.

“JSN is on pace to break the all-time record. He’s on pace to get 2,051 yards. That’s the pace he’s on,” Wilson said.

With 1,207 yards through 10 games, Smith-Njigba needs 758 over the final seven to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season record of 1,964. He already has 10 touchdown catches, matching his total from last season, when he won AP Offensive Player of the Year. Wilson thinks he’s a slam dunk to repeat for the notable postseason award.

“When I think about what JSN is doing — he’s a guy who could win Offensive Player of the Year again,” Wilson said.

Mike Macdonald Backs Sam Darnold as Seahawks QB

Lock enters Seattle’s bye with seven touchdown passes, no interceptions and a perfect record under center. Darnold has thrown 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but coach Mike Macdonald made clear Monday who will start once Darnold is healthy.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald said on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Darnold has missed two games with rib and quadriceps injuries. Macdonald said he was optimistic Darnold could get a full week of practice before Seattle visits San Francisco in Week 12.

The last time Darnold faced the 49ers, he found Smith-Njigba five times for 102 yards and a touchdown. Seattle lost 32-29.