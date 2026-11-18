The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who had spent the last seven years with the divisional rival Florida Panthers, to a three-year contract with a $7 million salary cap hit.

It was part of GM John Chayka’s complete overhaul of the club, which he took control of after the dismissal of former GM Brad Treliving in late March.

However, Bobrovsky’s start with Toronto has been highly concerning, and in the wake of Tuesday’s loss to the lowly Chicago Blackhawks, one stat in particular stands out that is an understandable source of worry and concern for Leafs fans.

Toronto Maple Leafs Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s Stats

Bobrovsky allowed six goals as part of Toronto’s 6-3 loss at United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, dropping his record to a dismal 3-9-1 since he joined Toronto after seven years with the Panthers.

And even more concerning is the fact that Bobrovsky has now allowed three or more goals in 13 of his first 14 starts with the club.

As written by Leafs Latest on X:

“📉 With 3 more goals allowed tonight in Chicago, Sergei Bobrovsky has now allowed 3 or more goals in 13 of his 14 starts

His last game allowing fewer than 3 goals came on October 19th, 8 starts ago 🫠”

Needless to say, this is not the kind of performance the Maple Leafs expected from the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender when they made a $21 million commitment to him over three years while also trading away Joseph Woll.

Maple Leafs Coach Jim Hiller Supports Sergei Bobrovsky

Following the loss, which was Toronto’s seventh straight setback, head coach Jim Hiller backed Bobrovsky despite the veteran goaltender’s struggles.

“He’s had some really good games. He’s had some average games. Like every player, no different than forwards, defensemen, everybody else. Power play, penalty kill, just keep working on areas of the game and try to get better. So that goes for everybody, though. We can’t just look to one guy. I mean, you can poke holes in our game in different areas and different players. Everybody’s trying to get better,” Hiller said.

“I mean, I guess that’s your evaluation. We continue to work with all our guys, support all of your guys, and have high expectations. The expectations for every player are high, and they should be,” Hiller said.